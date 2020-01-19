House director of removal Jason Crow said witnesses on Sunday should be called in President Donald Trump’s next Senate trial, which kicks off on Tuesday.

“My immediate response (to the official response from Trump’s legal team to the Senate calling on it) is to call the witnesses at that time. He said his call was perfect, he said that “He hadn’t done anything wrong, so let’s ask the best people to confirm their presence and testify before the US Senate. That’s what over 70% of Americans are asking,” said the Colorado Democrat at CNN’s Brianna Keilar on “State of the Union”.

Trump boasted of his “perfect” call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky who, with a whistleblower complaint, launched the Chamber’s dismissal investigation into his conduct with Ukraine. However, the evidence for the investigation went far beyond the call between the two leaders and prompted the House to dismiss Trump, accusing the president of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

“The president deserves a fair trial,” added Crow on Sunday. “The American people deserve a fair trial, so let’s do it.”

Crow’s comments come a day after Trump’s legal team tabled its formal response to the Senate convocation, calling the two charges “constitutionally invalid” and an attack on the Americans. The response to the subpoena argued both on the merits, against the accusations contained in the articles, and on the procedural side, against the inquiry into the removal of the Chamber.

The question of whether to call witnesses at trial has divided Senate Democrats and Republicans. The Democrats pushed to call four witnesses, including former national security adviser John Bolton and acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney. They also indicated that recently released documents had been disclosed to the Chamber by the accused Rudy Giuliani’s partner, Lev Parnas, as evidence that the trial should include witnesses and additional documents.

On Tuesday, the Senate will adopt a resolution outlining the rules for the dismissal trial, which should only be approved with Republican votes. Although the text of the resolution has not been made public, it is planned to launch the question of calling witnesses until the opening of oral argument and questions from senators, while offering the possibility of voting on the opportunity for the Senate to have witnesses.

Crow said on Sunday that he and the other six indictment managers “meet and chat regularly with our team, considering who are the best witnesses to present (their) case,” and that “all of the witnesses involved were on the table. “.

Asked by Keilar if the Democrats could use Parnas documents in the trial without having him testify, Crow said it was “a possibility”, but that his team would assess both options.

Parnas provided the House Intelligence Committee over the weekend with a wealth of documents, some of which were made public before the Senate trial.

Among these documents are text messages he exchanged with Giuliani, assistant to Republican representative Devin Nunes Derek Harvey and Robert Hyde, a Connecticut congressional candidate whose texts suggest he may have been involved in an effort to monitor the former US ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch. Hyde denied that there was any real surveillance of Yovanovitch, who was a key witness in the impeachment investigation.