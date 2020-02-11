Trump denies changing the meaning of Roger Stone and mocks the ‘ridiculous’ Ministry of Justice

Donald Trump denied instructing senior justice ministry officials to recommend Roger Stone, a former political adviser, a softer sentence – but he defied his opponents by saying he has the right to do so.

The remark will certainly raise new concerns about Mr. Trump’s opinion on presidential powers, only a few hours after he seemed to signal the DOJ leaders that they are reviewing their nine-year sentence of recommendation for Stone. Federal prosecutors stated in a court ruling that the eccentric adviser had committed a “direct and brutal attack on the rule of law” when he lied to Congress and hampered a federal investigation; he was convicted on both charges last year.

After calling a group of journalists at the Oval Office for an event with military veterans, Mr. Trump was asked if he had intervened in the Stone conviction process.

In response, he called the nine-year recommendation “ridiculous” and “an insult to our country.” Those ardent remarks came after several federal prosecutors had resigned because of the limited recommendation; it was not immediately clear whether they resigned because of objections about an observed unjust presidential interference.

Senior White House officials even denied knowing the resignation – even though they keep their televisions on multiple cable news networks at the same time. CNN and MSNBC discussed the stone issue and resignation most of the afternoon.

1/29

Trump styles are “You are fired!” posed in his Trump Tower office in June 2012. At the time, he was known as a reality TV star on The Apprentice

Diane Bondareff / Invision / AP

2/29

He was also known as the patron of the Miss Universe competition

Getty

3/29

There are early signs of Trump’s ambition for the presidency everywhere. Not in the least in his book from 2011 ‘Time to get tough: Making America # 1 again’

Getty

4/29

Trump with Piers Morgan in November 2010. Piers Morgan has long said that he and Trump are good friends

Getty

5/29

Trump appeared on Fox & Friends, his favorite show, in August 2011

Getty

6/29

Trump considered running during the 2012 elections, where he would face Barack Obama. He speaks here during an event for a Republican women’s group

Getty

7/29

Trump was subjected to a Comedy Central roast in 2011. He is shown here as roasted by rapper Snoop Dogg

Getty

8/29

Given that this Trump store is located in the lobby of Trump Tower, it can be said that Trump sells merchandise of his own from his own home

Getty

9/29

Trump held meetings with prominent Republicans when considering his 2012 bid. He is pictured here with the Governor of Alaska, Sarah Palin

Getty

10/29

In the end he did not start running in 2012, but instead endorsed Republican candidate Mitt Romney

AFP / Getty

11/29

The Trump golf course in Aberdeen turned out to be controversial in 2012 when he started lobbying the Scottish government against wind power so they wouldn’t install offshore turbines in his new job

Getty

12/29

He even gave evidence to a Scottish parliamentary committee that discouraged wind energy

AFP / Getty

13/29

He of course found time for a round

AFP / Getty

14/29

On June 16, 2015, Trump announced that he would stand for the presidency of the United States in the 2016 election as a republican

Getty

15/29

His campaign was divided and stroked controversy wherever he went. He was finally declared Republican candidate in June 2016

Getty

16/29

Trump participated in the TV debate against opponent Hillary Clinton on October 9

Getty

17/29

Trump and wife Melania vote in the presidential election on November 8, 2016

AFP / Getty

18/29

Hillary Clinton admitted the defeat on November 9 at 2.50 p.m. and President-Elect Trump gave his victory speech quickly to a crowd of supporters

Getty

19/29

News coverage around the world focused on the enormous political upset that Trump’s victory meant

AFP / Getty

20/29

Trump met with President Obama to discuss transition planning on November 10. Obama had fiercely denounced Trump during the election campaign, at one point even cursing that he would not leave the White House if Trump won

AFP / Getty

21/29

Donald Trump and Nigel Farage pose in the golden elevator at Trump Tower on November 12, 2016. Farage was the first British politician to meet Trump after the election

LeaveEUOffical / Twitter

22/29

The inauguration of Donald Trump took place on January 20, 2017. Trump’s press secretary Sean Spicer boasted that the crowd was the “biggest ever” witnessing an inauguration, a claim that proved false

Getty

23/29

In his first 100 days as a leader, Trump signed 24 executive orders, most of each president

AFP / Getty

24/29

One of Trump’s most memorable election promises was building a wall between the US and Mexico. He is standing here for a prototype for a part of the wall

Getty

25/29

Trump’s meetings with other world leaders have not resulted in a shortage of photo opportunities

Getty

26/29

Trump was welcomed by the queen in the UK and a state banquet was held in Buckingham Palace in his honor

Reuters

27/29

Not everyone welcomed the president. Mass protests were held in London during his visits in both 2018 and 2019

EPA

28/29

One of Trump’s most important encounters with another leader was with Kim Jong Un in North Korea. In June 2019, Trump became the first incumbent president to set foot in North Korea

Getty

29/29

President Trump will fight for a second term in 2020, who knows what the next decade will bring?

Getty

As is often the case, Mr. Trump got the controversial actions going with a morning tweet.

“This is a terrible and very unfair situation. The real crimes were on the other hand, because nothing happens to them,” tweeted Mr. Trump. “Cannot allow this judicial error!”

Some of the president’s critics interpreted the latter part of the position to mean that he could forgive his former campaign advisor. Stephanie Grisham, spokeswoman for the White House, did not respond to a request for clarification of the presidential tweet.

But after the tweet was posted, the Justice Department said it would reverse its initial recommendation that Mr. Stone get a nine-year prison sentence. Instead, the department said it would recommend a shorter stay in prison.

But Mr Trump’s tweet has raised the alarm about a incumbent president interfering in the justice system, something his predecessors have avoided, so that the Justice Department would remain as free as possible from political influences.

The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, leader of the accusation of the Democrats in their failed attempt to condemn and remove the president, issued a damning statement.

“I am not taking a position on the correct prison sentence for Mr Stone, but it would be a blatant abuse of power if President Trump actually intervened to reverse the career prosecutor’s recommendations at the Justice Department,” Schiff said.

“This would send an unmistakable message that President Trump will protect those who lie to Congress to hide his own misconduct,” he added, “and that the Attorney General will join him.”

Experts from government ethics also beat the president.

“While the authoritarian is starting to boil over inside, Trump is now attacking the ongoing work of the federal prosecutors,” Walter Shaub, who was once president of the White House of Barack Obama. “The ultimate goal is a world where Trump employees, donors, key supporters, and customers are free to commit crimes and those who challenge them are imprisoned or executed.”

In particular, Mr Trump responded to the release of the intervention report of former Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III by saying to the new President of Ukraine: “do us a favor anyway.” He referred to his wish for the Ukrainian government to announce investigations into top American enemies, including the Bidens.

He seems to have done the same as Stone’s recommendation that he use presidential power in a new way, after feeling, in his words, “completely acquitted”. In both cases, his opponents say the opposite is the case.

.