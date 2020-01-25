Now the tables will turn in President Donald Trump’s removal trial.

After three days of arguments from those responsible for removing the House, the President’s legal team will take control of the Senate to deliver its version of the facts, detailing the President’s defense against the two articles of the recall.

President’s team makes presentation as Senate Republicans feel more confident that House Directors have failed to convince enough Republicans seated on the fence to vote for additional witnesses who would extend the trial beyond next week – and that the trial is now up for the defense team.

The president’s team, led by White House lawyer Pat Cipollone and President’s personal lawyer Jay Sekulow, are expected to begin their argument two to three hours Saturday at 10 a.m.ET, in what Sekulow told reporters . “The complete argument they will deliver from Monday. A source for the president’s team said the defense “would present a solid defense both on the facts and on the law, on the merits of the president’s conduct.”

“We have three hours to turn it off, so we’re going to take all the appropriate time during those three hours, sort of defining what the case will look like,” said Sekulow. “Next week is when you see the full presentation.”

The president’s team makes their presentation as GOP sources in the White House and the Senate say they are confident they will win a vote next week for additional witnesses to extend the trial beyond next week. Sources say they are likely to lose two GOP votes, but expect to keep defections under the four that the Democrats would need to call more witnesses and documents, and if the vote fails, the Senate could decide to acquit Trump by the end of next week.

The White House and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell laid the groundwork for weeks to block the opposition from moving forward with new witnesses, including a lunch this week with former Attorney General of the George W. Bush administration, Michael Mukasey, to argue that calling witnesses could trigger thorny legal issues with executive privilege.

Sekulow reported that the defense team would likely attack former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, as well as the Russian investigation of the president and the opposition’s research file. former British intelligence agent Christopher Steele.

“They opened the door as wide as a double door on the problem of Hunter Biden, Joe Biden, Burisma – I guess it was their way of taking the lead – we will fix it,” said Sekulow. “Joe Biden has been charged as the United States’ vice president of Ukrainian politics. It was his specific charge. Her son went to work … for the board of directors of a Ukrainian gas company. “

The source described the Bidens’ conduct as “very relevant to the case”. Those responsible for the indictment of the house, said the source, “spent a lot of time bringing the Bidens into this matter and established that there was something relevant, so we will have to address this. “

House Intelligence president Adam Schiff, the House’s chief indictment officer, presented a long and comprehensive argument to remove the president from office to conclude the opening argument for the House on Friday evening. Directors of the House took time in their presentation to try to anticipate the arguments they expected from the President’s team, and Schiff used a significant portion of his closing remarks on Friday to go through the President’s arguments that the Bidens were corrupt, that Trump had reasons to refuse aid to Ukraine and that the process was unfair.

“When they say the process was unfair, what they really mean is to not look at what the president has done,” said Schiff.

Republicans don’t expect the President’s team to use the full 24 hours, which House directors have almost done. Sekulow declined to comment on the schedule, but if he finished his presentation on Monday, it would allow the Senate to answer 4:00 pm questions from the senator a day earlier – the last step before House debates and votes on the bill. opportunity to consider more witnesses.

“Less is more,” said Sekulow Friday evening.

Trump offered some advice to his legal team on Friday in an interview with Fox News.

“What my people have to do is just be honest, just tell the truth,” he said.