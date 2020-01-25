Trump Defense Team Seeks to Punch Holes in Democratic Affair

After three days of listening to the arguments of those responsible for removing the House, it is now an opportunity for the President’s legal team to take control of the Senate floor to deliver their version of the story, detailing the Defense of President Donald Trump against the two articles of the impeachment.

The defense attorney’s presentation on Saturday sought to punch holes in the Democratic case, arguing that the Chamber did not provide the full context when making their submissions and using excerpts from testimony from the House Intelligence Committee to assert that there was no counterpart with Ukraine.

LIVE UPDATES: President Trump’s recall process

“We do not believe they have come close to meeting their burden for what they are asking you to do,” said Pat Cipollone, a White House lawyer. “In fact, we think when you hear the facts, and that is what we intend to cover today – the facts – you will find that the President has done absolutely nothing wrong.”

Cipollone has told senators that he intends to peruse the record established in the chamber.

“We intend to show you some of the evidence they presented to the Chamber that they decided in their three days and 24 hours that they did not have enough time or made the decision not to show you, “he said, arguing that the House of Deputies” is asking you not only to overturn the results of the last election. … They are asking you to remove President Trump from the ballot in an election that takes place in about nine months. “

Contrary to Tuesday’s arguments on the rules of the trial, the President’s defense team prepared visual aids – PowerPoint slides and videos – to complete his argument, as did those responsible for the dismissal of the Chamber. They aired excerpts from the hearings of the dismissal investigation, which they said the Democrats did not show during their three-day presentation.

The president’s team, for example, spliced ​​the US ambassador to the EU, Gordon Sondland, repeatedly saying that he “presumed” that there was a connection between the blocking of the Security aid to the United States and Ukraine opening an investigation into the President’s political rival, arguing that there was no direct evidence of a counterpart.

The first clip the defense team played was the chairman of House Intelligence, Adam Schiff, the charge officer, describing the president’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at a hearing in September – comments that the Republicans and the President have attacked for months.

While Trump’s lawyer Mike Purpura showed the video, Schiff watched and watched it expressionless.

President Jay Sekulow’s personal attorney told senators to “put yourself in the shoes of the President of the United States,” describing the investigation into his 2016 campaign and Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 elections to justify why Trump does not “blindly trust” the intelligence services of his administration.

“Disagreeing with the president’s decisions on foreign policy matters or following his advice is by no means an impenetrable offense,” said Sekulow.

Cipollone began by noting that the president’s team had not planned to use the 24 hours allotted to them, adding that his team would “finish quickly and efficiently so that we can all go to elections.”

President’s team makes presentation as Senate Republicans feel more confident that House Directors have failed to convince enough Republicans seated on the fence to vote for additional witnesses who would extend the trial beyond next week – and that the trial is now up for the defense team.

The president’s team, led by Cipollone and Sekulow, is expected to be on hand for two to three hours on Saturday. Moments before the start of the trial on Saturday, House dismissals pushed four carts of evidence from the House to the Senate, formally filing a 28,578-page case.

Sekulow told reporters that Saturday’s presentation would be a “preview” of the full argument they will present from Monday. A source for the president’s team said the defense “would present a solid defense both on the facts and on the law, on the merits of the president’s conduct.”

The president’s team makes their presentation as GOP sources in the White House and the Senate say they are confident they will win a vote next week for additional witnesses to extend the trial beyond next week. Sources say they are likely to lose two GOP votes, but expect to keep defections under the four that the Democrats would need to call more witnesses and documents, and if the vote fails, the Senate could decide to acquit Trump by the end of next week.

The White House and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell laid the groundwork for weeks to block the opposition from moving forward with new witnesses, including a lunch this week with former Attorney General of the George W. Bush administration, Michael Mukasey, to argue that calling witnesses could trigger thorny legal issues with executive privilege.

Sekulow reported that the defense team would likely attack former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, as well as the Russian investigation of the president and the opposition’s research file. former British intelligence agent Christopher Steele.

“They opened the door as wide as a double door on the problem of Hunter Biden, Joe Biden, Burisma – I guess it was their way of taking the lead – we will fix it,” said Sekulow Friday. “Joe Biden has been charged as the United States’ vice president of Ukrainian politics. It was his specific charge. Her son went to work … for the board of directors of a Ukrainian gas company. “

Schiff made a long and full argument to remove the Speaker from office to conclude the opening argument for the House on Friday evening. Directors of the House took time in their presentation to try to anticipate the arguments they expected from the President’s team, and Schiff used a significant portion of his closing remarks on Friday to go through the President’s arguments that the Bidens were corrupt, that Trump had reasons to refuse aid to Ukraine and that the process was unfair.

“When they say the process was unfair, what they really mean is to not look at what the president has done,” said Schiff.

Trump, meanwhile, offered some advice to his legal team on Friday in an interview with Fox News.

“What my people have to do is just be honest, just tell the truth,” he said.

This story was updated with additional developments on Saturday.