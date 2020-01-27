Trump defense team files case against impeachment as Democrats ask Bolton to testify

by: WFLA 8 By your side, WFXRtv.com Digital Desk

Posted: jan 27, 2020 / 1:09 p.m. EST / Updated: jan 27, 2020 / 1:09 p.m. EST

WASHINGTON (WFLA / WFXR) – President Donald Trump’s legal team will continue to make opening arguments in his impeachment trial on Monday as Democrats step up calls for John Bolton to testify.

The renewed push for testimony from the former national security adviser comes after The New York Times reported that an unpublished draft of his next book contradicts a key defense argument in impeachment. According to the report, Bolton says in his book that Trump linked the suspension of aid to Ukraine to the country’s request to investigate Joe Biden.

President Trump posted a series of tweets early Monday morning, denying Bolton’s claims.

“I have NEVER told John Bolton that aid to Ukraine was tied to investigations of the Democrats, including the Bidens,” the president wrote. “In fact, he never complained about it at the time of his very public dismissal. If John Bolton said it, it was only to sell a book. “

Democrats have been pushing to hear testimony from Bolton and other witnesses like Mick Mulvaney since the impeachment investigation began. They now hope that the news from this weekend will help convince Republican senators to join them in calling witnesses.

At least four Republicans are expected to break their ranks and vote with the Democrats to have witnesses called.

Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) told reporters Monday morning that he wanted to hear from Bolton’s testimony and said other Republicans were starting to feel the same.

“I think it is increasingly likely that other Republicans will join those of us who think we should hear from John Bolton,” said Senator Romney. “I think John Bolton’s relevance to our decision has become quite important.”

Another Senate Republican, Susan Collins of Maine, tweeted a statement about the Bolton news on Monday morning saying, “I always said I was likely to vote to call witnesses.”

“The reports on John Bolton’s book strengthen the witness record and have sparked a number of conversations between my colleagues,” she wrote.

Before the subject of witnesses returns in the trial, President Trump’s legal team will finish presenting their case against dismissal. Like the prosecution, the defense team will have 24 hours over three days. They began presenting their arguments on Saturday, but only spent approximately two hours in the Senate before concluding the day.

The trial for impeachment should start again at 1 p.m. AND Monday. Nexstar brings you full coverage of the indictment. Our coverage continues on Monday with political journalist Evan Donovan, investigator of 8 On Your Side and former prosecutor Mahsa Saeidi, journalist of 8 On Your Side Victoria Price and DC correspondent Kellie Meyer.

