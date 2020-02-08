Trump defends the dismissal of the main impeachment witness, Vindman

President Donald Trump defended Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman’s dismissal from the National Security Council on Saturday.

The president complained in a tweet about the reporting of the dismissal, saying that the reporting had been done, “as if I should only think how wonderful he was. Actually, I don’t know him, never spoke to him or met him (I don’t think so!). “

On Friday, Trump released two key witnesses from impeachment, Vindman, Ukraine’s leading expert on the council, and US Ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland. A Trump advisor told CNN that the layoffs of key impeachment witnesses should send a message that the siding against the president will not be tolerated.

Trump claimed on Saturday that Vindman had “incorrectly reported the content of my” perfect “calls”, which those close to Vindman have denied. Vindman reported to other officials at the National Security Council about concerns over Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on July 25.

The president also attacked Vindman’s work, claiming that he had received a “horrific” report from his manager that he had problems with judgment and with the disclosure of information. Tim Morrison, then head of Vindman and former senior adviser to Russia and Europe on the National Security Council, questioned Vindman’s verdict during the November testimony. He testified that he had been warned of Vindman’s judgment when he took up the position and claimed that Vindman had not kept him informed.

Vindman defended himself during his testimony, reporting that he was concerned about the July 25 call when asked to do so. He also brought a criticism from his former boss, Fiona Hill, then the White House advisor in Russia, who praised his efforts to refute the problem raised by Morrison.

Morrison had testified that it was Hill who, in addition to others, warned him of Vindman’s judgment.

When she testified two days after Morrison’s testification, Hill explained the conversation she had had with Morrison about Vindman. Hill said she wanted to convey a specific concern about Vindman’s transition to a more political role and not intend to express a general concern about his overall judgment.

“I feared that Colonel Vindman, for example, leaving the military might not be as well suited to something that was much more political,” Hill said. “I didn’t feel that he had the political antenna to deal with something that was on the way to domestic politics. Not everyone is suitable for this. This does not mean that I have questioned his overall judgment, nor that I have in any way questioned his expertise. “

Vindman’s lawyer criticized Trump’s tweets on Saturday, saying the comments were “obviously wrong”.

“The President made a number of apparently false statements this morning regarding Lieutenant Colonel Vindman. They contradict the clear personnel file and the entirety of the impeachment acts known to the President. As the most powerful man in the world continues his intimidation campaign while too many political officers remain silent, Lieutenant Colonel Vindman continues to serve our country as an excellent, active member of our military, ”said lawyer David Pressman in a statement to CNN.

Vindman’s departure

Vindman, an excellent veteran born in Ukraine, was escorted by the White House security agency, according to Pressman, and said that his services were no longer needed.

Pressman said in a statement that it is clear that his client was fired for testifying in the impeachment probe.

“There is no question in an American’s mind why this man’s job is over, why this country now has one soldier less to serve him in the White House,” Pressman said. “LTC Vindman was asked to go to tell the truth. His honor, his commitment to justice frightened the powerful. “

He added: “The truth is not partisan. If we allow truthful voices to be silenced if we ignore their warnings, there will eventually be no one left to warn us. “

Alexander Vindman’s twin brother, Lt. Col. Yevgeny Vindman, a lawyer for the National Security Council, was also released, “suddenly and without explanation, despite over two decades of loyal service in the country,” said Pressman. He was taken out of the White House grounds with his brother.

Yevgeny Windman had never testified or spoken publicly about the Ukraine saga. “He deeply regrets that he will not be able to continue his service in the White House,” Pressman said in a statement.