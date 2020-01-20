WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump’s lawyers on Sunday anticipated impeachment with the questionable allegation that the allegations against him were invalid and took a position that the Democrats rejected as “nonsense” because both sides tightened their arguments for legal proceedings.

“Criminal behavior is required,” said Alan Dershowitz, a constitutional lawyer on Trump’s defense team. Dershowitz said he would make the same argument to the Senate, and if it did, there would be “no need” to follow up testimony or documents that the Democrats demand.

The argument is part of a multi-layered strategy that the presidential team is developing prior to the impeachment process scheduled for Monday. Trump claims that his Ukrainian pressure was “perfect” and that he was the victim of a witch hunt.

But the “no crime, impeachment” approach has been flatly rejected by scientists and Democrats who had just been involved in a trial that described Trump’s behavior as the “worst nightmare” for the country’s founders. In their view, the standard for “high crimes and misdemeanors” is vague and open in the constitution and should include abuse of power that is not necessarily illegal.

The White House is pushing for an “absurd position,” said MP Adam Schiff, D-Calif., The leading democratic prosecutor of the impeachment process. “That is the argument you must make if the facts are so dead that it speaks against you.” Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y.

The back and forth came when everyone involved was excited that the Senate was conducting the third impeachment process in the country’s history. Behind the scenes on Sunday, the seven House representatives met with staff to clarify which prosecutor would handle which parts of the case. They were supposed to take a tour of the Senate Chamber on Monday around noon, according to several Democrats who were working to impeachment and talked about plans on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, the White House was working on its response to the brief account of the House’s charges.

No senator wanted more than the four Democratic presidential candidates who could get stuck in the Senate before the nominations in Iowa and New Hampshire.

“I’d rather be here,” Bernont Sanders, Vermont senator, said on New Hampshire Public Radio when he advertises Concord for Sunday.

During the trial, Sanders and other senators are required to sit still for approximately six grueling hours a day, excluding Sundays, according to Senate rules to pursue the “impartial justice” to which they are committed. However, there was little evidence that anyone was really open about whether Trump’s pressure on Ukraine to help him politically amounted to indisputable behavior or impeachment.

However, there was great mystery about the basic rules of the process. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Gave no clue as to what would happen after the impeachment procedure against President Bill Clinton in 1999.

“The president deserves a fair trial. The American people deserve a fair trial. So let’s have a fair trial, ”said Colorado Democratic MP Jason Crow, one of the seven impeachment prosecutors.

But what is fair is just as controversial as the basic question of whether Trump’s pressure on Ukraine to help him politically deserves a Senate condemnation and impeachment. The stakes are enormous and have had a historic impact on the fate of Trump’s presidency, the presidential and congressional elections in 2020 and the future of impeachments.

Whatever happens in the Senate, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. Said Trump was “indicted forever”. Trump’s team members countered that if they win Trump’s confirmation, there will be “an acquittal forever,” said Trump lawyer Robert Ray on Sunday. “That is the task that lies ahead of us.”

Despite all the tension about the structure and nature of the process, some pointers to future developments have intensified on Sunday.

The president’s lawyers supported the suggestion that parliament’s impeachment procedure be invalid unless the defendant violates U.S. law. Dershowitz’s argument, backed by Ray, refers to a speech by Benjamin Curtis in 1868, who served as chief lawyer in his impeachment proceedings against Andrew Johnson after serving on the Supreme Court.

“There can be no crime, there can be no crime without a law, written or unwritten, explicit or tacit,” Curtis told the Senate. “There has to be a law; Otherwise there is no crime. My interpretation is that the language “high crimes and misdemeanors” means “violations of the laws of the United States”.

Johnson was eventually acquitted by the Senate.

“The crux of the impeachment parameters is that crimes have been committed, treason, bribery and the like, in other words, other serious crimes and offenses,” Ray said on Sunday.

Republicans have long signaled the strategy, which in turn has been contested by other scholars.

“Nonsense,” said Frank Bowman, a law professor at the University of Missouri and author of his own book on the history of impeachment for the Trump era.

“It’s weirdly bad. Dershowitz knows better or should do it better,” said Bowman, who said he was a Dershowitz ‘law student at Harvard. “It’s a general argument and it’s always wrong.”

Just as he advocated Trump’s acquittal, Dershowitz distanced himself from the rest of Trump’s defense team on Sunday, saying that he would only speak about the constitution during the trial. He refused to support the strategy of other members of this team or to defend Trump’s behavior, saying he did not sign the White House, which was soon filed on Saturday, what the impeachment termed the “brazen” attempt at the 2016 election to overthrow.

“I’m a liberal democrat … I’m here as a constitutional lawyer,” said Dershowitz. “I am here to provide my expertise on and only on this subject.”

Meanwhile, Democrats are pushing for witnesses and documents that were not part of the parliamentary process. Some Republicans said they want to know more before they decide. This is relevant as new information from Lev Parnas, an accused employee of Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, is included in the case of Parliament. At the same time, Senate Democrats plan to call John Bolton, the former national security adviser, among other potential eyewitnesses after the White House prevented officials from appearing in the house.

With Republicans who control the Senate between 53 and 47, they can lay down procedural rules – or four Republicans could team up with Democrats to change course.

Sanders pointed out in New Hampshire that “he is not the only senator getting stuck in impeachment” as he was pushed back into the Senate in the heat of the nomination battle. Outside of the campaign, Sens. Elizabeth will be Warren from Massachusetts, Amy Klobuchar from Minnesota and Michael Bennet from Colorado.

“I can’t tell you how long I’ll be in Washington. Is it a week? Is it two weeks? Is it three weeks?” Sanders said on NPR. “This creates a difficult political situation.”

The House of Representatives voted largely on party lines on December 18 to indict or accuse Trump. The president rejects both allegations as products of a “witch hunt” and a “joke” and has claimed to be the victim of Democrats who have spoken out against him from the start.

Crow spoke about CNN’s “State of the Union” and Dershowitz about CNN and ABC’s “This Week”. Ray was featured on Fox News Channels “Sunday Morning Futures”. Schiff was seen in ABC and Nadler in CBS’s “Face the Nation”.

