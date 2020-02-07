Trump criticizes West Virginia Democrat on vote charges

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Donald Trump criticized West Virginia Democratic senator Joe Manchin on Friday for voting guilty on two accusation articles, with the aim of weakening the senator’s political status in a state of Trump by as much as 42 percentage points in 2016.

Trump tweeted that he was “very surprised and disappointed” with Manchin’s voices. He claimed that no president has done for the state anymore.

In a subsequent tweet, Trump claimed that Manchin was “just a puppet” for Democratic leaders in the House and the Senate.

“That’s all he is!” Tweette Trump.

Manchin said when announcing his decision about depositing the vote on Wednesday that the evidence presented by House managers clearly supported the charges against the president.

“I do not enjoy these voices, and I am saddened that this is the legacy we leave to our children and grandchildren,” Manchin said. “I always wanted this president, and every president, to succeed, but I love our country and have to do what I think is best for the nation.”

Manchin serves his second term as an American senator and has also served as the state’s governor. He and Trump seemed to have a warmer relationship than the president has with most Democratic legislators. Trump invited him to the White House when the president handed the former basketball player Bob Cousy the Medal of Freedom. A month later, Manchin was back at the White House when Trump presented the Medal of Freedom to another former basketball player, Jerry West.

Republicans have prevailed in West Virginia in recent decades. But moderate Manchin won a second full term for the Senate in the 2018 elections.

