Trump could block the trade agreement with the UK in line because of Boris Johnson’s Huawei decision, Pence says

Boris Johnson’s decision to give Chinese technology giant Huawei a role in the UK 5G telecommunications network could block the way for a trade agreement following Brexit with the US, said vice president Mike Pence.

Asked if the prime minister’s choice – made in the face of loud opposition from the White House of Donald Trump – could be a “deal-breaker” for a trade agreement between the UK and the US, the vice president replied: “We shall see.”

President Trump was “apoplectic” when he was told about Mr. Johnson’s decision last week and hit the phone during their conversation.

Washington regards Huawei as a security risk because of its close ties with the Beijing communist regime and has warned allies that they are at risk of reducing intelligence cooperation if they give the company a role in sensitive communications networks.

But Mr. Johnson said that Huawei will only be allowed to bid on “non-core” elements of the project, such as antennas and base stations, while UK agencies have assured the prime minister that any security risk can be managed.

Pence told CNBC: “I think the president has been very clear, and state secretary (Mike) Pompeo has reiterated this week that the US is very disappointed that the UK has decided to continue using Huawei for some of the information technology .

“We are deeply disappointed because when I went to see the President in September, I met with Prime Minister Johnson and told him that when the UK no longer had Brexit, we were willing to negotiate a free trade arrangement with the UK, and now the UK is outside of Brexit, our teams have started that process.

“But we just don’t believe that the use of Huawei’s resources and technologies is consistent with the security or privacy interests of the UK, the United States, and it remains a real problem between our two countries.”

Asked if Huawei’s decision would be “a dealbreaker”, Pence replied: “We will see. We will see if it is so. “

Mr. Pence added: “We would like to build our economic ties, but we have made it clear to Prime Minister Johnson and UK officials that as we expand the opportunities to expand 5G in this country … our businesses meet the needs in the United States and the UK and among all our allies without the compromise of privacy and the compromise of security that necessarily comes with Huawei and control by the Chinese Communist Party. “

During a visit to London for talks with Mr. Johnson in the immediate aftermath of Huawei’s announcement, Mr. Pompeo said the UK would have the opportunity to “decide” again on his decision.

A Huawei exhibition in Beijing (AP)

But he refrained from suggesting that there was a prospect of stopping trade negotiations, which on Downing Street are considered one of the main prizes of the Brexit.

Crucially, Trump himself did not mention Huawei in his telephone conversation with Mr. Johnson in his Twitter account, instead chose to emphasize the Prime Minister’s supportive words about his peace proposals in the Middle East.

Downing Street declined to comment on reports of the president’s anger, referring to official No. 10 of the call, which merely stated that Mr. Johnson had “updated” the president on the outcome of the UK supply chain review and underlined the importance of diversifying the 5G market to “break the dominance of a small number of companies”.

.