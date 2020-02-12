Trump congratulates Barr after intervention in stone punishment – Mother Jones

President Donald Trump praised Attorney General William Barr on Wednesday for intervening to reduce Roger Stone’s sentencing recommendation, a move that came after Trump complained on Twitter that the initial recommendation made by his own career prosecutors had been too strict against his long-time political advisor.

Four prosecutors who had worked on the Stone case have since withdrawn.

Congratulations to Attorney General Bill Barr for taking over a case that got completely out of hand and might not even have been brought. Evidence now clearly shows that the Mueller Scam has been misrepresented and infected. Even Bob Mueller lied to the congress!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 12 February 2020

It was the latest in an extraordinary series of fast-moving developments around Stone’s conviction this week for obstructing a congress investigation. The burgeoning scandal has since raised questions about Barr’s apparent willingness to use the Ministry of Justice to meet Trump’s various political demands, as new reports show that Barr has taken control of a number of legal issues that are important to president.

On Monday, careers prosecutors issued a memo recommending a penalty of up to nine years for Stone’s crimes, including making false statements to the congress, obstruction of justice, and tampering with witnesses. Hours after the release of the memo, Trump tweeted his displeasure. “This is a terrible and very unfair situation,” he wrote. “The real crimes were on the other hand, because nothing happens to them. I cannot allow this judicial error! “

Sixteen hours later, the Ministry of Justice issued a new application and called its previous recommendation ‘excessive’, and four prosecutors who had worked on the case abruptly withdrew.

But it didn’t stop there. Amid the shock about Barr’s intervention, the president Tuesday attacked the federal judge who had led the case of his former campaign leader Paul Manafort before continuing later in the night to accuse the four prosecutors of political bias.

Who are the four prosecutors (Mueller people?) Who cut and ran after being exposed for recommending a ridiculous 9-year prison sentence to a man who got caught in an investigation that was illegal, the Mueller Scam, and that should never have even started? 13 Angry democrats?

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 12 February 2020

Do you realize that intimidating judges are the behavior of fascinated fascists? I’m just asking! https://t.co/kcEzirsGUF

– Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) 12 February 2020

The deposition sequel comes together really quickly. https://t.co/O9m9SIEG0u

– Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) 12 February 2020

Democrats now demand an investigation into the Ministry of Justice.