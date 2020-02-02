Trump ‘confesses’ crimes while Alec Baldwin returns for the deposition of Saturday Night Live

Alec Baldwin returned as Trump on Saturday Night Live for an alternative version of the accusation trial.

Baldwin’s Trump is summoned to court and he stumbles in with a walker, a reference to how Harvey Weinstein arrived at his rape trial in recent weeks.

It soon becomes clear that this version of Trump wants to get many things off his chest – but not for the reason you would expect.

“What I have learned from this process is nothing I do or say has any effect,” says Baldwin’s Trump, before calling his telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“The call to Ukraine was not perfect, it was illegal,” he says and added: “I cheat all the time in golf, taxes, women, elections.

1/20 20) The Wire (“Way Down in the Hole” by Tom Waits) (2002-2008)

A rotating cast of musicians was commissioned to cover the formidable version of Tom Waits ‘Way Down in the Hole’ for The Wire’s theme, including Steve Earle and The Blind Boys of Alabama. No one defeated Waits in his own play, although the creepy king voted for the gutters used for the second series of the productive drama. Regardless of who sang, the message would remain the same: “If you walk through the garden, you must be on your guard.”

2/20 19) Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (‘Unbreakable’ by The Gregory Brothers and Mike Britt) (2015-2019)

It is incredibly strange, but also brilliant to have the YouTube-famous Gregory Brothers, responsible for the viral hit ‘Bedroom Intruder’, remix a news story about the protagonist rescued from the underground cult for the theme song. The warped, neck-breaking burst of bubblegum ridicule that it became is really unknown territory, with walls breaking down television, streaming services and video platforms in a very catchy way.

Netflix

3/20 18) Twin Peaks (“Twin Peaks Theme” by Angelo Badalamenti) (1990-2017)

Reusing this theme for the recent Twin Peaks revival, an uncompromising, fantasmagoric journey through the spirit of David Lynch, is intentional and wonderfully shocking, and that is only because the theme of Badalementi is so perfect the kitschy, nostalgia-soaked warmth of embodied the original nineties. series, a simpler time. With ominous shadows lurking just beneath the beautiful crescendos, Twin Peaks may perhaps never have been what it seemed.

4/20 17) The Twilight Zone (“Theme main title” by Marius Constant) (1959-1964)

The Twilight Zone, an anthology series that was light years ahead of the curve, had a great soundtrack that preceded an impressive and abundant pantheon of amazing horror scores, and scared us before we had Halloween or The Exorcist. It is a bit of Frankenstein’s monster, consisting of a number of promotional pieces that have been randomly assembled, but from the messy birth is a tense, ethereal and insanely influential hair enhancer.

Getty

5/20 16) Toast of London (“Take My Hand” by Matt Berry) (2012-)

As sung by co-creator and lead actor Matt Berry, one of the most undervalued and versatile talents of the decade, “Take My Hand” is exciting and moving. Toast of London, a glorious abstract, untamed animal of a comedy, is often interrupted by unexpected outbursts of Berry’s singing, although no other performance achieves the beauty of this theme – an emotional anchor in a sea of ​​weirdness.

press image of Lis Clucas / Kuba Wieczorek / Channel 4

5/20 15) The Sopranos (“Woke Up This Morning (Chosen One Mix)” by Alabama 3) (1999-2007)

Alabama 3, an alternative rock band from Brixton, delivers the theme song for a show that consistently surpasses itself with its music choices (see also: the last few minutes of the series). “Woke Up This Morning (Chosen One Mix)” is greasy and sleazy and Tom Waits-ish, a swamp of ominous synths and guitar licks that immerse in the stranger and more artistic tendencies that The Sopranos would often reveal.

HBO

7/20 14) The Simpsons (‘The Simpsons Theme’ by Danny Elfman) (1989-)

With each series of titles, The Simpsons is constantly finding a way for America’s favorite family to get together on their couch, although the soundtrack of these journeys remains an unchanging monument. Frankly, “The Simpsons Theme” has transcended iconic status and is essentially a sacred text at this point; exclusion from this list would have been sacrilege. Shout out to Lisa who always takes her saxophone out of the park.

8/20 13) Postman Pat (“Postman Pat & his black and white cat” by Bryan Daly) (1981-2006)

This sleepy lullaby from a theme song recalls the feeling of waking up for the first time in the morning, excited by the feeling that everything is good in the world. The almost whispered vocals of Bryan Daly speak of a heartwarming, jealous simple life for our hero Pat and his black and white cat; “Pat feels that he is a really happy man.” It is a door to a world that you would be happy with, regardless of age.

Woodland animations

9/20 12) The Office UK (“Handbags and Gladrags” arranged by Big George) (2001-2003)

What the version of The Office by Gervais and Merchant does so well is embracing the humanity of daily life, sometimes hilarious, sometimes pathetic. “Handbags and Gladrags”, originally written by Manfred Mann’s Mike D’Abo, but reused here by Big George, is blatantly bleak and hangover. It sounds like that contrasting look of perseverance to achieve better things and resign on the face of every commuter on Monday morning.

BBC

10/20 11) M * A * S * H ​​(“Suicide is painless” by Johnny Mandel) (1972-1983)

The text of “Suicide is Painless”, omitted from the series of TV titles but so married to the melody that they hang on it like a ghost, is heartbreaking. They outline the tragic, underlying nature of M * A * S * H, a comedy in heart and soul, where their absence merely emphasizes the suppression of this sorrow. It is unique and unprecedented in that it forces you to reconsider what you are going to see every time.

REX / TM & copyright 20th Century Fox.

11/20 10) Knight Rider (‘Knight Rider Theme’ by Stu Phillips and Glen A. Larson) (1982-1986)

The “Knight Rider Theme”, consisting of pulsating, tensile synths and ticking programmed drums, is a very eighties, Blade Runner-like prediction of what the future would sound like: apocalyptic, slender and synthetic. A bit like KITT itself, it is by no means timeless in that sense, but it is undoubtedly cool, even as a product of its time.

REX FUNCTIONS

12/20 9) It’s always sunny in Philadelphia (“Temptation Sensation” by Heinz Kiessling) (2005-)

The title series It It Always Always in Philadelphia revolves around ingenious contrasts. The titles of the episodes are often hilarious in contradiction with the previous few minutes (see: “I’m going to save my father!” In “Mac kills his father), the recordings of Philadelphia at night prove that it’s not really” always sunny ” and best of all, the theme song refers to a certain amount of opulence and grace, which of course is never the case.That ‘Temptation Sensation’ is a public domain makes it even more perfect.

13/20 8) Happy Days (‘Happy Days’ by Pratt & McClain) (1974-1984)

Faced with falling ratings, Happy Days doubled on the feel-good factor and comic aspects for the third series. This new theme issue, replacing the equally recognizable ‘Rock Around the Clock’, follows the same idea and takes the same idea from the time that we have, but then blowing it out to the most cheerful, broad and archetypal potential.

Paramount / REX

14/20 7) Friends (“I’ll Be There For You” by The Rembrandts) (1994-2004)

The Rembrandts have understood well – whatever you do to escape from it, this number will always be there. A bit like an enthusiastic best friend, the song offers a certain comfort, a sense of normality and is boundless, almost annoyingly cheerful. You can only love unconditionally.

sky

15/20 6) The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (“Yo Home to Bel Air” by The Fresh Prince) (1990-1996)

Never before has a background story been so endless to recite. Popmaster Quincy Jones worked with the renowned hip-hop duo from the 80s DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Fresh Prince, who happened to be on the show, to create a real cultural touchstone in just 15 minutes. Like his character, Will Smith makes everything he does look completely effortless, including writing a theme song for the ages.

NBC Productions

16/20 5) Doctor Who (‘Doctor Who Theme Music’ by Ron Grainer) (1963-)

It is significant that this theme still evokes the excitement of stepping into new worlds almost 60 years later. Compiled in the BBC Radiophonic Workshop, Ron Grainer and the extraterrestrial masterpiece of Ron Grainer and the imagination (and nightmares) of children have for decades released a small but sturdy ship that transcends time and space.

BBC

17/20 4) Dad’s Army (“Who do you think you’re kidding, Mr. Hitler?” By Bud Flanagan) (1968-1977)

Strikingly unimportant and charming, yet equipped with a corrosive sense of self-contempt and unrivaled perseverance, the theme of Dad’s Army is perfect in the British spirit. Rejecting Hitler’s rule as a “little game” may have been one of the most devastating British battles ever. Bud Flanagan, a self-contained Vaudevillian comic, surpassed himself.

Rex functions

18/20 3) Curb Your Enthusiasm (‘Frolic’ by Luciano Michelini) (2000-)

Just beating Seinfeld’s iconic folding bass is the hilarious cocksure clown march that is the second masterpiece by Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm, soundtracks. “There was something circus,” he once said. “It tells the public: don’t take this seriously.” It is almost impossible to hear it without imagining a slow zoom in his helpless face, mocking forever with his inability to understand a world that goes straight over his bald, emblematic head.

HBO

19/20 2) Cheers (“Where Everybody Knows Your Name” by Gary Portnoy) (1982-1993)

The typical theme song, almost unanimously agreed as the greatest of all time. Gary Portnoy’s “Where Everybody Knows Your Name” is the warm bustle that you feel after a cold day or, rather, a much needed beer after a long day. A deep exhalation of a program, Cheers was that sense of relief for so many people, and the theme could not have captured or acknowledged it more perfectly.

20/20 1) Batman (‘Batman theme’ by Neal Hefti) (1966-1968)

From the dazzling, opening horn to the moving guitar, the “Batman” choir to the brass hits choreographed to our hero who avoids scammers, it would be hard to find a more famous superhero theme. Although the franchise would return to dark places, the unabashed campness here goes back to the innocence of watching cartoons on weekend mornings.

“I have reduced the financing of the CDC, so this Wang Chung virus is getting really bad.”

After “cleaning up” the judge – played by Kenan Thompson – shares his verdict: a fine of $ 10,000 and a compliment to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“Fine – her body is an eight,” says Baldwin’s Trump.

The episode of last night’s SNL was organized by Adam Driver.

.