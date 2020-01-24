Trump complains that the dog got more credit for the raid in Baghdad than he

Donald Trump complained that the military dog ​​honored for his role in the operation that killed Isis leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi “got more credit” than him, recently revealed recordings reveal.

On Friday night, an audio by the president speaking with Republican donors at his Mar-a-Lago farm in Florida details him and gives him details of the selective assassination of the Iranian military leader, Qassem Soleimani.

In his speech to the donors, whose details were obtained by CNN, he said that Soleimani had been “saying bad things about our country” before the strike, which led to his decision to authorize his murder.

“How much of this shit do we have to hear?” Trump asked.

“How much are we going to hear?”

The assassination of the 62-year-old military leader dramatically increased tensions in the region, and Tehran responded to the attack by attacking two bases in northern Iraq used by US and Iraqi forces.

Trump said the attacks had not damaged any American soldiers, but on Friday the Pentagon admitted that 34 service members had diagnosed a traumatic brain injury after rocket attacks.

During his speech, Trump also referred to the military operation last October that resulted in the death of al-Baghdadi.

The month after the raid, Trump honored a military dog ​​named Conan, who was involved in the operation, and handed him a prize at the White House.

“Conan came from the Middle East, he just arrived with some of the great people from the special forces who made the … perfect attack,” the president said. “And al-Baghdadi left. That was a perfect attack and I just met some of them. And we just gave Conan a medal and a badge. ”

Speaking to donors in Florida, Trump also repeated his claim that the leader of Isis had died “screaming.”

He said “the press wanted to give the dog much more credit than they gave me” for the murder.

“It’s true. The dog got more credit than me,” he said. “The dog Conan became very famous.”

