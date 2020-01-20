Donald Trump seemed to compare the anniversary of his oath ceremony with the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr when the president boasted of low unemployment claims among African Americans.

On Twitter, the president wrote: “It was exactly three years ago today, January 20, 2017, that I took office. So appropriate that today is also MLK jr DAY. African American unemployment is the LOWEST in the history of our Country, for now. Also, the best numbers of poverty, youth and employment, always. Great! “

When asked how Trump is celebrating this year’s national memorial recognizing the murdered civil rights leader, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said the president “agrees with many of the things Dr. King defended. , including “unity and equality.”

He then went to the next impeachment trial of the president in the Senate, saying: “He is not the one who is trying to destroy the country.”

Ms. Conway said Dr. King’s “vision” did not include “Americans dragged through the process in which the president will not be dismissed.”

1/6 Alan Dershowitz

Dershowitz is a controversial American lawyer best known to high-profile clients he has defended successfully.

Those clients have included OJ Simpson, Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein.

An old Harvard Law associate told New Yorker Dershowitz “he delights in taking positions that ultimately are not only controversial, but almost indefensible.”

fake images

2/6 Ken Starr

Starr became a household name in the 1990s as the independent lawyer who led the investigation that led to the dismissal of Bill Clinton.

That investigation began as a look at a real estate scandal known as Whitewater, and eventually led to the impeachment after Clinton lied under oath about having an affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

AP

6/6 Jay Sekulow

Sekulow is the president’s personal lawyer for a long time and now a personal lawyer in the White House.

He has been accused by former Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas of being “aware” during the Ukrainian scandal.

4/6 Pam Bondi

Bondi is the former Florida attorney general and has long supported the president.

He made a name in Florida for adopting hyper-partisan positions on issues and his fondness for advertising.

It is likely to be a prominent public figure during the trial.

AFP through Getty Images

5/6 Pat Cipollone

Cipollone is the White House lawyer and directs the president’s defense team.

fake images

6/6 Rudy Giuliani

While he was not officially named as one of the president’s political trial lawyers, it is difficult to ignore Giuliani’s huge role in this process.

The former mayor of New York has been in the headlines for months while defending his client and for his apparent role in the effort to force Ukraine to launch the investigation into Joe Biden.

We will see how it appears in the real judgment, of which he has said that he would like to be part.

Reuters

The administration did not mention public events that celebrated Dr. King on Monday. The president issued a proclamation on January 17 before the federal holiday, and wrote that the administration “works every day to ensure that all Americans have every opportunity to achieve a better life for themselves and their families, regardless of race, class, gender or any other barrier that has arbitrarily got in your way. “

Previous administrations generally recognize the day with service activities and other memorial events.

The Memorial Foundation held its annual crown placement ceremony on Dr. King’s memorial marker in Washington DC, an event that Trump briefly attended in 2019. This year, his campaign’s Twitter account published a photograph showing Trump walking through the monument: a photo taken at last year’s ceremony, to “honor the life” of Dr. King, but did not reveal that the image was from last year.

His campaign account also juxtaposed images of Dr. King with images of the president appearing with black Americans as part of a fundraising video.

Trump spent much of the day in Washington in 2019 due to a government shutdown that effectively punished the first family. In 2018, he was in Palm Beach, Florida. He spent this weekend in Florida and Texas, where he addressed the American Farm Bureau Federation.

Mrs. Conway said she spent the morning “reading some of Dr. King’s lesser-known passages” and said she appreciates that “we, as a nation, respect him by giving him his own day.”

.