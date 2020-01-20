Trump commemorates Martin Luther King Jr.'s day with a memorial visit

President Donald Trump made an unforeseen and unexpected trip to the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial on the National Mall on Monday in recognition of the holiday in honor of the civil rights icon.

Vice President Mike Pence joined the president on the bright afternoon of January, just hours before Trump left the White House for a quick trip to Davos, Switzerland, to attend the World Economic Forum.

Earlier on Monday, Presidential Counselor Kellyanne Conway told reporters in the briefing room that Trump “agrees with many things that Dr. Martin Luther King has championed and accepted for many years, including unity and legality”.

Conway also suggested that King would have opposed Trump’s removal.

“When you see the articles of impeachment that came out, I don’t think it was Dr. King’s vision to have Americans dragged into a process where the president is not going to be removed from office, doesn’t is not charged with corruption, extortion, serious crime, “she said.” And I think anyone who cares about “and justice for all” – today or any day of the ‘year – will appreciate the fact that the President will now have a full-blown defense over the facts. And everyone should have that. “

The president also tweeted on this occasion, linking the third anniversary of his inauguration to King’s legacy.

“Exactly three years ago today, January 20, 2017, I was sworn in. So appropriate that today is also MLK jr DAY. Unemployment in Africa is by far the LOWEST in the history of our country. Also, the best poverty, youth and employment figures of all time. Awesome! “, He wrote.

Last year Trump also visited the memorial site. In 2018, he spent the holidays playing golf near his Mar-a-Lago property in Florida. A day before the 2018 vacation, the president said he was “not racist” after reports that he called Haiti and some African countries “sole country” during a closed door meeting closed on immigration.

And a few days before he took office in 2017, Trump kicked off the MLK weekend by focusing on one of his frequent critics, Georgia civil rights activist and democratic representative John Lewis. On the Saturday before the holidays, Trump tweeted that Lewis “should spend more time repairing and helping his neighborhood, which is in terrible shape and is collapsing (not to mention infested crimes) rather than falsely complaining about election results. Everyone is talking, talking, talking – no action or result. “This Monday, he met Martin Luther King III at Trump Tower.

The last three presidents have often participated in service projects to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but Trump should not participate in any federal holiday service projects that he and all other American presidents have designated “service day.” Since 1994.

American presidents have generally observed the holiday in public, making remarks or attending events honoring the day.