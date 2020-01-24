Trump caught on videotape demanding dismissal of ambassador to Ukraine, lawyer says

President Donald Trump was caught on tape during a dinner in 2018 with Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman demanding the dismissal of Marie Yovanovitch, who was then the American ambassador to Ukraine, according to a lawyer for Parnas.

“Get rid of her!” Said a voice that appeared to belong to Trump on the recording, according to ABC News, which first reported its existence on Friday.

“Take it out tomorrow.” I do not care. Take it out tomorrow. Pull it out. Okay? Do it.”

CNN did not examine the tape.

According to Parnas’ lawyer Joseph Bondy, the recording was made by Fruman and shared with Parnas “shortly after its recording”. A lawyer for Fruman declined to comment.

Bondy told CNN on Friday evening, hours after the tape’s existence was first reported, that he had turned over the audio to the House Intelligence Committee. He said he brought Parnas back to his “cloud” and Parnas found the audio.

The recording appears to support the accounts of the dinner that Parnas provided during the interviews, at a time when he became one of the central figures in the dismissal procedure against the president.

The conversation seems to have taken place about a year before Yovanovitch’s retirement from his post in April 2019.

“We believe that the content of the conversation as described by ABC News is of crucial importance in the President’s dismissal trial,” Bondy said in a statement. “And I urge that it be presented to Congress.”

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said, “Every president in our history has the right to put people who support his agenda and policies in his administration.”

The dinner was the subject of an investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, who in October accused Parnas and Fruman of campaign finance violations. They pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors are also investigating Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer, with whom the two Soviet-born businessmen worked to oust Yovanovitch.

Although Trump has repeatedly denied knowing Parnas or Fruman, he has been caught with the couple in interactions beyond dinner, including photos of Trump campaign rallies in 2015 and 2016, and in a party in Hanukkah at the White House in 2018.

In November, federal prosecutors questioned Bondy whether his client was operating on behalf of the Ukrainians during dinner with Trump when Parnas said the ambassador was mouthing the president, according to people familiar with the matter. Bondy denied this suggestion on behalf of his client, but prosecutors told him they did not believe Parnas.

Bondy declined to comment on any conversations with prosecutors.

A spokesperson for the US Attorney’s Office in Manhattan, Nicholas Biase, said about the recording: “I cannot confirm or comment on whether the documents exist or are part of the discovery in a criminal proceeding In progress”.

Parnas and Fruman pledged a million dollars in donations to America First Action, the pro-Trump super PAC, which gave them access to the intimate dinner on April 30, 2018 at the Trump Hotel in Washington. They donated $ 325,000 of their pledge to a company against which they are charged.

Parnas has previously described the dinner in interviews, saying he saw Trump tell a senior official, John DeStefano, to dismiss the ambassador.

“During the conversation, the subject of Ukraine was raised,” Parnas told CNN in an interview earlier this month. “And I told the president that – in our opinion – that (Ambassador Yovanovitch) is repugnant to him and that she said he was going to be removed – something like that. I don’t know if it’s word for word. “

Parnas said Trump reacted immediately. “He looked at me like he was very angry,” recalls Parnas, “and basically turned to John DeStefano and said, ‘Shoot her. Get rid of it. ‘”