Trump cannot stop complaining that a Red State democrat has sentenced him – Mother Jones

During his vengeful victory tour that shows no signs of dismantling, President Donald Trump spent much of his weekend on Twitter with Senator Joe Manchin, a conservative democrat from deep red West Virginia, about his vote to remove the president from office last week. The attacks include the labeling of Manchin “Munchkin”, a Democratic “pop” and “weak and pathetic.”

… But, just as the people in West Virginia will no longer look the same at the weak and pathetic Joe Manchin (I approved the Pension Account, Manchin couldn’t), the great people of Utah will never look at “grandstander” Mitt Romney with everything but contempt & disgust!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 9 February 2020

They are really mad at Senator Joe Munchkin in West Virginia. He could not understand the transcripts. Romney could do it, but didn’t want it!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 9 February 2020

Although the anger at Manchin does not come as a surprise – he is one of the various senators that Trump has constantly focused on after his acquittal – it appears to be the newest in Trump’s rapidly disappearing loyalty to those he has recently seen as enemies. Although Manchin has often voted with the president, Trump’s bashen weekend shows everything that is of no use if you were to cross it. Even if you are a democrat.