President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign posted more than 200 deceptive political Facebook ads in the past day claiming that “fake media” will try to block the campaign’s next Super Bowl ad – despite federal regulations that require that the television spot be broadcast.

The messages, posted on Facebook Thursday and Friday and leaked to the tech platform’s advertising transparency website, represent the latest example of the social media giant’s desire to let politicians misdirect users and could rekindle critics that the company benefits from disinformation. Facebook declined to comment.

In Facebook ads, the Trump campaign called on “liberal media” to broadcast the Super Bowl announcement.

“We know that the Fake News media will do their utmost to ensure that our ad never sees the light of day,” said the Facebook ad. “This is why I am asking you to stand up and ASK them to broadcast our advertising during the Super Bowl.”

“REQUIRE THE LIBERAL MEDIA TO AIR OUR ANNOUNCEMENT”, continues the announcement. The Trump campaign did not respond to several requests for comment.

Facebook has been increasingly watched in recent months for its advertising policy allowing politicians to lie on its platform. The issue took on national significance last fall after Trump’s campaign posted a Facebook ad telling lies about former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Shortly thereafter, hopeful Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren posted a Facebook ad that deliberately lied about the political trends of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to draw attention to politics. Warren has since repeatedly accused Facebook of taking money “to promote lies”. Zuckerberg said Facebook does not restrict the speech of politicians because users should judge the speech for themselves.

According to Andrew Schwartzman, a media law expert at the Benton Foundation, a civil society group, Trump’s most recent Facebook ad is misleading on two counts.

First, the Super Bowl and, by extension, the Trump campaign Super Bowl ad, will be broadcast exclusively on Fox, whose president, Rupert Murdoch, shares close ties to Trump. Other media companies will have no role in determining whether Fox is broadcasting the campaign announcement. Fox did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Second, Federal Communications Commission regulations prohibit broadcasters such as Fox from rejecting political ads from candidates who are legally qualified for federal office.

“They have to run the ad,” said Schwartzman. “The only change they can make is that the ad doesn’t meet the sponsorship identification requirements that say” paid for by someone “in letters of a certain size. That’s it.”

In exchange for a 60-second ad at the start of the game, the Trump campaign is expected to pay Fox at least $ 10 million. Trump ran separate Facebook ads confirming that the campaign bought 60 seconds of airtime in the Super Bowl. Fox is also slated to air a Super Bowl ad by Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg.

Trump’s campaign has already bought airtime on Fox without any problems. In October, the campaign ran an ad during the last game in the seven-figure world series, highlighted the president’s accomplishments and criticized the Democrats for their focus on impeachment.

Although the FCC applies political advertising rules to broadcast television stations and networks, the regulations do not apply to cable networks, said Schwartzman. In addition, the rules generally do not apply to cable operators who simply carry television channels to cable subscribers.