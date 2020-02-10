Trump calls “serious economic conditions” by proposing a 1% raise for federal employees

President Donald Trump justified an unexpectedly small rise in civil servants’ wages on Monday, citing “national emergencies or serious economic conditions”, although he often said that the country’s economy is booming.

Trump proposed to limit the federal civil servant raise to 1% in 2021 in order to “sustain the efforts for our nation’s financially sustainable development”. He described a salary increase of over 1% as “inappropriate”.

“This decision on an alternative salary plan will not significantly affect our ability to recruit and retain well-qualified federal employees,” the president wrote.

A flat rate increase of 2.5% for federal employees is expected to take effect in January 2021.

In limiting federal increases in wages, Trump referred to his legal authority to adjust wages due to “national emergencies or serious economic conditions that affect the general good” low unemployment.

“In just three short years, we destroyed the mentality of American decline and rejected the downsizing of American fate. We totally rejected downsizing, ”Trump said last week in his State of the Union address.

“We are moving forward at a pace that was unimaginable recently and we will never return.”

In addition, an annual adjustment of the paychecks based on the region of the country in which a worker is posted should take effect – the “increase in local salary” – but Trump now suggests that these salaries “stay at 2020 levels.” “.

The impact of Trump’s decision to increase local compensation was not immediately clear. Workers in more expensive parts of the country receive higher salaries to compensate for the higher cost of living.

Congress has the option to effectively ignore the President’s proposal if the legislature passes a spending law that includes a federal raise.

The proposed salary adjustments are in line with Trump’s larger budget proposal for 2021, which provides for substantial spending cuts, but would not eliminate the federal deficit in the next 10 years.

The $ 4.8 trillion budget plan essentially serves as a declaration of priority for the president before the 2020 presidential election, but like any budget proposed by the White House, Trump’s 2021 plan must be approved by Congress. And with a democratically controlled House of Representatives and a GOP-controlled Senate, what ultimately happens can have little resemblance to what the President has proposed.