Trump blows up native cemeteries to build his wall – Mother Jones

Contractors hired by customs and border patrol began to blow up explosives in areas of Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument last week, the final step in President Donald Trump’s plan to build $ 646 million to build a 30-foot wall along 63 miles from the border between Arizona and Mexico. Although the boundary wall construction is controversial every step of the way, construction is taking place in Organ Pipe Cactus on Monument Hill, which contains cemeteries with cultural significance for the O’odham people who lived in the border areas before it was divided between the United States and Mexico.

Ted Norris Jr., president of the Tohono O’odham Nation, just east of Organ Pipe Cactus, regarded the entire project as meaningless destruction of ancestral land. “The Tohono O’Dham Nation is strongly opposed to the construction of the 30-foot, reinforced border wall, which would irreversibly damage cultural sites, sacred sites and the environment,” Norris said in a statement. “It is all the more tragic that billions of taxpayers’ dollars are wasted on an empty campaign slogan that will do little to address border security challenges.”

US Customs and Border Protection confirmed the activity. “The controlled blasting is targeted and will continue intermittently throughout the month,” a spokesperson said in a statement. CBP says they will have an “environmental monitor” during construction, but Norris said that federal agencies did not consult with the Tohono O’Dham Nation before starting construction, as federal policy requires.

The Trump Border Wall represents the newest chapter of an ongoing saga between the Border Patrol and the Tohono O’odham Nation. Since the 1990s, the location of the O’odham people on the border has placed them at the center of conflicts between law enforcement, migrants and drug cartels.

As Ryan Devereaux of The Intercept explained in his report of November 2019 on border wall protests, life changed for the O’odham population with the arrival of a new border enforcement policy called Prevention Through Deterrence. The strategy led migrants away from larger cities such as El Paso and San Diego, and to remote desert areas such as the Tohono O’Dham Nation. The people who lived there did what they could to help the influx of migrants who came to their door, but then Border Patrol arrived:

In a relatively short order, O’odham lands occupied territory, crawled with Border Patrol agents, made them up with vehicle checkpoints, and were monitored 24/7 with the latest surveillance technology. While the prohibition industry laid down its roots, an economy burst beyond the border guards. As for the economically struggling Tohono O’Dham nation, the allure of potentially easy money has captured more than a few people in the cycle of arrest, felony and imprisonment taking place in communities across the country, including those far from the border . In 2009, the Associated Press reported a sixty-fold increase in the “percentage of suspected drug smugglers arrested by tribal police from Tohono O’odham” over the past two decades. “The jump is due to a sharp increase in recruitment resulting from the growing number of Border Patrol agents on the Tohono O’Odham Nation and the recent construction of steel vehicle barriers that cover most of the 75 miles of the international border, “noted the AP.

More enforcement meant more illegal activity, which required more enforcement – it was a self-sustaining cycle with real consequences for O’odham people. “When we were growing up, we reached a point where we didn’t know we had rights,” Ortega explained.

O’odham people are accompanied by environmental activists who oppose the construction at Organ Pipe because of the threat it poses to cultural sites and natural resources. The national monument also includes Quitobaquito Springs, one of the few water sources in the desert that has been made vulnerable by pumping groundwater to mix concrete for the boundary wall. The nation has asked CBP to create a two-mile buffer zone around Quitobaquito, according to reports from the Republic of Arizona.

Laiken Jordahl, a campaigner at the Center for Biological Diversity, has monitored the progress of construction on site at Monument Hill. He says that in the six months that the wall has been under construction, they have seen an “enormous” amount of damage, including the felling of giant saguaro cacti and attempts to tap the San Pedro River.

BLAST WARNING SIGNS sign & dead saguaros at the organ pipe while the Trump government blows up a holy mountain for the #BorderWall. pic.twitter.com/wvO5DvyDkT

– Laiken Jordahl (@LaikenJordahl) 12 February 2020

“The Trump government works with total lawlessness and without taking into account tribal sovereignty,” Jordahl said. “This is a total desecration of Indigenous land.”