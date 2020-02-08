Trump blames superviral photo, but says his hair still looks good – Mother Jones

There are many photos of President Donald Trump. And there are many bad, weird ones. I didn’t do the final analysis of this, but you and I both know that his personal quota of bad photos is higher than other highly photographed people in the world, who themselves have a statistical likelihood that they will look less than their best every time now and then.

But every now and then a new Trump photo goes viral that seems to distil its essential clownishness. The newest was this gem, a snap from Trump with his amateurish, undergraduate tan lines glowing under a shock of matted hair caught in the wind:

@realDonaldTrump returns to the White House from Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by William Moon on the southern lawn of the White House on February 7, 2020 pic.twitter.com/n1a1Z93LrJ

– White House Photos (@photowhitehouse) 7 February 2020

It is important to note that there has been some discussion as to whether the Twitter poster has improved the colors in this photo. It only took some very simple Photoshop skills to increase the saturation for this type of effect. Nevertheless, photos from the same setting published by official news agencies reveal that significant lack of facial mixing. (The version that I used as the main photo for this article was made by Associated Press photographer Manuel Balce Ceneta when the President returned to the White House on a trip to Charlotte, NC on Friday; I didn’t adjust it at all) customization.)

Here is an official Reuters photo and they do not allow photoshop or retouching. The person who circulates has probably pushed the saturation a little bit, but is pretty accurate. pic.twitter.com/EWTKYEjhGs

– Chris Sorensen (@sorensen_chris) 8 February 2020

The president did not respond in a slide on Saturday afternoon, but reacted in a tweet with a black-and-white version of the photo as “fake news” on Saturday afternoon – blaming the entire hair situation on the wind.

More fake news. This was of course photo shoped, but the wind was strong and the hair looks good? Nothing to humiliate! https://t.co/t8ptYMCYHf

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 8 February 2020

So let’s not forget: here’s a reminder of how malicious Trump has attacked other people for their looks, especially on women using humiliating terms such as “horse face,” “fat and ugly,” and “pig.”