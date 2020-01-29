Trump attacks the 2020 Democratic opponents and tells thousands at the rally that Obama chose not to end the AIDS epidemic

Moments after his legal adviser stopped his defense of the president in his political trial, Donald Trump attacked “rage-filled” Democrats at a campaign rally in New Jersey.

In one of his shortest meetings, speaking for about an hour, the president addressed thousands of supporters in the coastal city of Wildwood, represented in Congress by Jeff Van Drew, who recently changed his loyalty to the Democrat to Republican party. It was the president’s first concentration in the state since he took office.

He urged the crowd to “go out and vote Republicans. Get rid of these clowns.” He also turned his attention to medical care and insisted that former President Obama “chose not to” end the AIDS epidemic, even though the administration spent more than $ 10 billion on research for HIV / AIDS.

The president also said that Republicans prevented insurance companies from denying coverage to people with pre-existing conditions, saying “we are protecting people with pre-existing conditions and we will always do so. The Republican party … we saved it” despite that those protections were established under the Obama Affordable Assistance Act, parts of which the Trump administration has attempted to revoke.

Trump also highlighted Bernie Sanders, who has risen in the polls before the elections in the first primary states, for his proposed Green New Deal.

Trump said: “The pipes are good. They are underground. Environmentally friendly.”

He boasted “US energy independence” as the world’s leading oil and gas producer, which he obtained in 2012 under the Obama administration.

The president attacked the cities of California spending billions of dollars to address homelessness, saying that governments controlled by Democrats in that state “don’t know what the hell they are doing.”

The president falsely claimed that “thousands and thousands” of members of the MS-13 gang have been removed from the US. UU. By immigration agencies, and said that Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers “begin to enter” into a “group” of immigrants “, and end up standing. That is the end of that.”

He said: “There are criminals on the street who should be taken out of the country and taken wherever they come.”

Trump boasted of his victory in the US Supreme Court. UU., Which sided with the administration in its attempts to deny immigrants seeking permanent legal status if they are enrolled in public benefits.

He said: “Now we can finally enforce federal law [and] ensure that people can stay financially and not abuse taxpayer-funded programs.”

While the crowd sang to “build a wall” on the border between the United States and Mexico, the president insisted that Mexico “ultimately and very well” will pay for its construction despite not being able to fulfill that electoral promise.

