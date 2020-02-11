Trump attacks Nancy Pelosi ‘mumbles’ while crowd sings ‘shuts her up’

Donald Trump has launched a friendly attack on Nancy Pelosi and accuses his Democratic critic of mumbling while he delivered a speech while his supporters sang “lock her up.”

At a meeting in New Hampshire on the eve of the Democratic primary, an event that was a reflection that he held in Iowa last week, Mr. Trump claimed that the House speaker mumbled behind him as he tried to break his state of trade union speech to hold.

“I had someone behind me who murmured terribly,” said the president, as the crowd began to sing “shut her up,” a sentence they once reserved for Hillary Clinton.

Download the new Independent Premium app

Share the whole story, not just the headlines

Download now

The president continued: “I speak and a woman mumbles terribly behind me. Angry. We are the ones who must be angry, not them. “

He then claimed that the 79-year-old democrat made headlines when she deliberately saved her copy of the president’s speech after she finished his speech to both houses of Congress, responsible for giving the highest polls so far.

left

Made with Sketch.

Turn right

Made with Sketch.

1/10

A man holds up a sign criticizing billionaires in the Michael Bloomberg presidential race in Compton, Califronia. The former mayor of New York skipped the first caucus in Iowa and instead campaigned on February 3 in California

Reuters

2/10

Elizabeth Warren is presented with a balloon image of herself at a campaign event in Nashua, New Hampshire on February 5

Reuters

3/10

Joe Biden takes a selfie with a supporter and his child outside of a campaign event in Somersworth, New Hampshire on February 5

Reuters

4/10

A Trump supporter rides on January 14 at a rally for Amy Klobuchar in Des Moines, Iowa

AP

5/10

Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders argue after a confrontation in a TV debate in which Sanders claimed that Warren did not tell the truth about a conversation in which she claimed that a woman could not win the presidency on January 14

AP

6/10

Supporter Pat Provencher listens to Pete Buttigieg in Laconia, New Hampshire on February 4

Getty

7/10

Elizabeth Warren rushes off after a conversation with reporters during a campaign event in Nashau, New Hampshire

Getty

8/10

Supporters of Amy Klobuchar gather for a demonstration. Behind them, dozens of Pete Buttigieg characters are planted in the snowy soil

AP

9/10

Pete Buttigieg speaks at a campaign event in Concord, New Hampshire awaiting the results of the caucus in Iowa

Reuters

10/10

Candidates participate in the CNN debate before the Iowa caucus on January 14. From left to right: billionaire philanthropist Tom Steyer, senator Elizabeth Warren, former vice president Joe Biden, senator Bernie Sanders, mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg and senator Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota

AFP / Getty

1/10

A man holds up a sign criticizing billionaires in the Michael Bloomberg presidential race in Compton, Califronia. The former mayor of New York skipped the first caucus in Iowa and instead campaigned on February 3 in California

Reuters

2/10

Elizabeth Warren is presented with a balloon image of herself at a campaign event in Nashua, New Hampshire on February 5

Reuters

3/10

Joe Biden takes a selfie with a supporter and his child outside of a campaign event in Somersworth, New Hampshire on February 5

Reuters

4/10

A Trump supporter rides on January 14 at a rally for Amy Klobuchar in Des Moines, Iowa

AP

5/10

Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders argue after a confrontation in a TV debate in which Sanders claimed that Warren did not tell the truth about a conversation in which she claimed that a woman could not win the presidency on January 14

AP

6/10

Supporter Pat Provencher listens to Pete Buttigieg in Laconia, New Hampshire on February 4

Getty

7/10

Elizabeth Warren rushes off after a conversation with reporters during a campaign event in Nashau, New Hampshire

Getty

8/10

Supporters of Amy Klobuchar gather for a demonstration. Behind them, dozens of Pete Buttigieg characters are planted in the snowy soil

AP

9/10

Pete Buttigieg speaks at a campaign event in Concord, New Hampshire awaiting the results of the caucus in Iowa

Reuters

10/10

Candidates participate in the CNN debate before the Iowa caucus on January 14. From left to right: billionaire philanthropist Tom Steyer, senator Elizabeth Warren, former vice president Joe Biden, senator Bernie Sanders, mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg and senator Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota

AFP / Getty

“Nine months from now we are going to recapture the Lower House, we will hold the Senate and we will keep the White House,” he said. “We have so much more enthusiasm, it doesn’t even come close. They all fight each other. They don’t know what they are doing. They can’t even count their votes.”

Before he left for New Hampshire, where he invited his children, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. to the stage, the president had tweeted that he “wanted to shake up the Dems a little – they have a very boring deal”.

As it is, Democrats have a lot of drama of their own. Two new polls published Monday suggested that support for former vice president Joe Biden was at a new low nationwide and that Bernie Sanders was now the front runner.

Mr. Trump tried to expose all candidates and said none of them was good, and the Vermont senator was “crazy.”

The Bloomberg attack ad contrasts Trump’s outbursts with inspirational statements from previous presidents

At his own meeting in Manchester, Mr. Biden vowed that the President’s attempt to steal the momentum would not distract Democrats.

“Guess who else is in Manchester tonight?” Said Mr. Biden, while the crowd was allegedly booed. “What a coincidence!”

He added, “I don’t care how often he comes to New Hampshire, he won’t win New Hampshire in November.”

While Mr. Trump won the Republican primary in New Hampshire in 2016 and easily pushed John Kasich and Ted Cruz to second and third place, he lost the state to Clinton in the general election.

read more

On Monday, he repeated a conspiracy theory that Massachusetts voters had crossed the border to secure her victory.

There is no evidence to support his claim, but the Democrats ‘profit margin was less than half a point and New Hampshire remains at the top of the Republicans’ list for 2020.

In some ways, his appearance was a victory round following his acquittal by the Senate last week on charges of charges.

“Our good Republicans in the United States Senate voted to reject the shameful Partisan accusation and give a full, complete and absolute total acquittal,” he said.

“And it didn’t even come close.”

Additional reporting by agencies

.