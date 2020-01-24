Trump arrives in California after protecting abortion - Mother Jones

While Trump spoke to many people during the annual anti-abortion march for the Life Rally on Friday in the National Mall – an important symbolic gesture – his government announced a far more tangible attack on abortion rights in America. The Department of Health and Human Services announced that California is violating federal law by requiring private health insurers to have abortions. HHS claims that the requirement violates religious freedom.

If California doesn’t lift the abortion requirement, the Trump administration says it will withhold federal HHS funds.

“Once again, President Trump’s government keeps its promise to protect human life and freedom of conscience for all Americans,” said HHS secretary Alex Azar in a statement. “Under President Trump, HHS has vigorously enforced the statutes of Congress passed to protect American conscience and institutionalized that protection as part of the Department’s civil rights work.”

In the meantime, the attorney general said he would “do everything possible”.

While it’s unfortunate that the president’s moral compass always points to division to make a cheap political profit, California can’t be put off.

We will fight this with all necessary means.

– Xavier Becerra (@AGBecerra), January 24, 2020

The HHS threat also has ramifications that go beyond California and have required abortion coverage for all private insurance since 2014. According to the Guttmacher Institute, six states, including Illinois, New York and Oregon, require private insurers to provide abortion coverage. Earlier this month, an anti-abortion group in Oregon filed a complaint against Oregon’s abortion obligation. A similar complaint was filed in Illinois last fall. Both complaints reflect HHS ‘allegation that such laws violate the Weldon amendment that “no HHS funds may be made available to a federal agency, state, or local government if such agency, program or such agency. The government discriminates against any institutional or individual healthcare facility based on the fact that the healthcare facility does not perform, pay, cover, or show abortions. “

Laws like California are designed to prevent insurance companies from discriminating against women trying to terminate their pregnancy. They require insurers to treat abortions “neutrally”, just like any other maternity service.

In line with the government’s anti-choice blitz, Trump congratulated himself on March for Life and said, “The unborn never had a stronger White House defender.” Azar recently referred to HHS as the “Department of Life”.

“This is just another in a long line of dark and dystopian moves by Donald Trump and the anti-choice movement that is attacking our reproductive freedoms,” said Ilyse Hogue, president of NARAL Pro Choice America, in a statement to Azar’s comment , “There are no limits to the depth Trump will sink to to attack women and collect political points with his radical base. It is once again clear that the Trump administration is desperate and deceptive to divert attention from the scandals in which the President is involved. And women and families will pay the price. ”