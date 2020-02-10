Trump arms the presidency after impeachment victory

Donald Trump is quick to use the government to punish his enemies and pursue his political goals in the wake of his impeachment process, and highlights how his acquittal helped make him one of the most powerful modern presidents in history.

Trump has imposed retaliation against officials who testified against him in impeachment, has tried to resist Congress to fund his border wall, and appears to be looking for new ways to heal former Vice President Joe Biden after becoming one has put deadly threat to him presidency.

He completes his project to design the office according to his personality. It is uninhibited, not accountable, often profane, insensitive to external influences and factual restrictions of normal governance. The president established dominance over his party, his cabinet, and his own media complex. He relaxed Congress restrictions by refusing to work with the impeachment probe.

The result is that there are very few political restrictions on his behavior.

Trump sent a strong signal for Washington’s new power realities on Friday by ignoring requests from republican senators who acquitted him and hoped to protect those who testified against him.

Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, an expert on the National Security Council of Ukraine, and his brother Yevgeni, a lawyer on the National Security Council who was not involved in the Ukraine controversy, were sent back to the Pentagon. The US ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, who effectively involved Trump in a pro-quo process, was also packaged. According to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, the two tacitly planned exits, three sources, but according to a person familiar with Trump’s reasoning, he was advised to simply let them go to avoid criticism of the dismissal of witnesses. “I don’t want them to go quietly.

Republican senators have rightly pointed out that the president has the authority to fire everyone on the executive and the right to a team he can trust.

“He’s a political officer. He serves the President’s delight.” Lindsey Graham, South Carolina Senator, said Sunday about CBS’s “Face the Nation,” referring to Vindman.

But Trump’s steps, taken so quickly after the impeachment showdown ended, were a clear sign that those who attack him will pay a price – in a way that could frighten the government and stifle dissent and responsibility. And they undermine what the GOP senators said when voting for the president’s acquittal that the disgraceful impeachment could alleviate his behavior.

Trump’s vocal attacks on Mitt Romney, the only senator in history who voted to condemn a president of his own party, also warn the GOP: the president demands total loyalty. Those who refuse are ostracized.

Trump will also ignore another constitutional norm – Congress has the power of the wallet – by diverting billions more into appropriations that have already been appropriated to pay its border wall. The administration claims that such steps do not require the consent of the legislator. However, both parties’ lawmakers have complained that they have lost funding for projects in their own states, arguing that this practice is symptomatic of a wider transfer of power from Capitol Hill to the White House.

Aim at the NPC

The president is expected to bring another scythe into the reigning bureaucracy this week by clearing out the National Security Council itself, a rare source of non-Trump thinking in the government.

Now that impeachment is over, there are also signs that Trump’s government and its allies are using their power to continue the behavior – against democratic presidential candidate Biden – that led to his first impeachment.

Graham said on Sunday that the Department of Justice was now evaluating information about Biden’s son Hunter’s role in a Ukrainian energy company, provided by Trump’s personal lawyer.

“The Department of Justice receives information from Ukraine from Rudy (Giuliani),” Graham said on CBS, citing a conversation with Attorney General William Barr.

“He told me that they had created a process that Rudy could give information about and would see if it was verified,” said Graham, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Graham also warned that all information gathered in Ukraine would have to be evaluated by the judiciary to ensure that it did not contain Russian propaganda. Given earlier evidence that Barr is not acting as an independent arbitrator of the U.S. judicial system but as a political mediator for the president, Democrats will be extremely skeptical about how the judiciary uses Giuliani’s material.

Trump’s attempts to pressure Ukraine to investigate Hunter Biden and Joe Biden, his potential rival in the 2020 general election, were at the heart of the President’s impeachment process. Trump and his allies have repeatedly made unsubstantiated and false claims that the Bidens were corrupt in Ukraine.

Trump shows how he will use his new strength

When he appeared in the White House last week after the impeachment, the president beat his political enemies and even questioned the beliefs of some critics to indicate that he would use his power to take revenge.

He described his opponents as “bad”, compared those who were investigating his presidency with “dirty bulls”, rejected the Russia probe as “Bullsh * t” and condemned his critics as “liars and idiots”.

For the Republicans, it’s all music – more than 90% of them are attracted to a strong president who is at the forefront of an emerging economy. And the Democrats are suddenly starting to accomplish the daunting task they face in November. Trump had the highest approval rating of his presidency last week – 49% in a Gallup poll – and is building an impressive voting machine in swing states, while Democrats are struggling to find their best potential candidate to take him on. In his speech on the state of the Union last week, he emphasized how Trump will use the strength of the economy to question a second term.

From a historical perspective, the consolidation of his position by the president is a political achievement that should not be neglected. It is even more remarkable than his dominance in the Republican nomination hunt in 2016, and remarkable that he had no prior political knowledge.

It also raises profound questions about the balance between government branches and poses the greatest burden American democracy has faced for decades.

And there is a possibility that the President’s instincts will put him on a cloudy legal and constitutional basis. After all, his notorious call to the Ukrainian president, “do us a favor,” came just two days after ex-special advisor Robert Müller testified in Congress on the Russian exploration.

The President’s newly discovered political liberation marks the culmination of three years of tearing apart the norms of his office and destroying competing centers of power. He answered the question asked at the beginning of his term of office comprehensively: would he change the presidency or steer the office out of respect for his wild, unrestrained personality?

Trump has removed cabinet titans like former Secretary of Defense James Mattis and former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson who have worked to curb his more impulsive instincts. He has replaced them with more compliant loyalists and also prefers supple and dispensable incumbent cabinet secretaries.

And, especially during the impeachment drama, he found that a president who is willing to ignore the institutional limitations of his office and the normal rules of conduct attached to his role can access a power shaft that his predecessors cannot was to be typed.

This is one of the reasons why his presidency is likely to create many new precedents for executive behavior in the U.S. political system before it ends – and why the current time until the next elections for Trump and the United States could be a particularly intense journey nation ,