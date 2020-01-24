Trump and Parnas discussed the dismissal of the Ambassador of Ukraine - in Trump's hotel - to Mother Jones in 2018

It’s corruption, stupid. According to a new report, President Donald Trump said almost two years ago that he wanted Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, to be removed from her post.

ABC News reported on Friday that it had received an audio recording of an “intimate” dinner in April 2018 at Trump’s Washington hotel, which included the president and Lev Parnas, who has since been accused of Rudy Giuliani. According to the news program, a voice that sounds like Trump says during the recording: “Get rid of it! Get them out tomorrow. I don’t care Bring her out tomorrow. Take them out. OK? Do it. “Trump said this, according to ABC, after Parnas told him that Yovanovitch was a” problem “and” was basically walking around saying “Wait, he’s going to be charged.” Just wait. “It is not clear who directed Trump to” get rid of them “.

Giuliani’s efforts to remove Yovanovitch with the support of Parnas are an integral part of the scheme that led to Trump’s impeachment and his ongoing Senate process. Giuliani said he wanted to get Yovanovitch out because it hindered his efforts to get Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to announce an investigation that would help Trump politically.

The ABC report also refutes Trump’s never credible claim that he doesn’t know Parnas. It also suggests that more than a year before her eventual dismissal from her post and before Zelensky was elected in May 2019, efforts were made to expel Yovanovitch.

But it also highlights something simpler: the exceptional access and apparent impact on U.S. politics, which Parnas and other major political donors enjoyed under Trump. Parnas contributed around $ 100,000 to Trump’s presidential campaign and the GOP in late October 2016. This was the first in a series of key contributions that gave him access to Trump and a number of high-ranking Republicans.

The dinner, which Trump reportedly asked to have Yovanovitch removed, took place 18 days before the date on which a $ 325,000 donation was made by Parnas and his partner Igor Fruman to a pro-Trump SuperPAC, America First Action , handed over. They contributed through a Delaware-based shell company. This was a move that was under federal scrutiny and resulted in charges against Parnas and Fruman for campaign funding violations in October 2019.

There is no denying that Parnas’ campaign donations were the reason why he personally campaigned for Trump. And although the exact motives for Parnas’ desire to oust Yovanovitch are unclear, it is noticeable that his campaign contributions made him poorly equip a US ambassador directly to the president and could influence US policy towards Ukraine.

The fact that this continued to happen at the for-profit Hotel Trump, where critics are indicting the constitution, makes it all the more remarkable – a particularly sharp example of the stench with which the Trump presidency has permeated Washington.