Trump admits publicly that he has fired the White House official in retaliation for testimony accusation: “He was very incapable”

Donald Trump seems to admit that he has fired a senior White House official because of the assistant’s involvement in the investigation of charges against him.

Colt Alexander Vindman, an expert in Russia and Ukraine at the National Security Council, was escorted from the White House on Friday after the US president ordered his removal.

He had led the House committee hearings that led to Mr Trump being charged with abusing power and hampering Congress in connection with a president’s campaign to press Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden, a political rival. .

“Fake News @CNN & MSDNC keep talking about” Lt. Col. ” Vindman as if I would only think how wonderful he was, “tweeted the American president on Saturday morning.

“Actually I don’t know him, I never talked to him or met him (I don’t think so!) But he was very disobedient, misrepresented the content of my” perfect “calls, and received a horrible report from his superior, the man to whom he reported, who publicly stated that Vindman had problems with judgment, adhered to command structure and leaked information. In other words, “OFF.”

1/29

Trump styles are “You are fired!” posed in his Trump Tower office in June 2012. At the time, he was known as a reality TV star on The Apprentice

Diane Bondareff / Invision / AP

2/29

He was also known as the patron of the Miss Universe competition

Getty

3/29

There are early signs of Trump’s ambition for the presidency everywhere. Not in the least in his book from 2011 ‘Time to get tough: Making America # 1 again’

Getty

4/29

Trump with Piers Morgan in November 2010. Piers Morgan has long said that he and Trump are good friends

Getty

5/29

Trump appeared on Fox & Friends, his favorite show, in August 2011

Getty

6/29

Trump considered running during the 2012 elections, where he would face Barack Obama. He speaks here during an event for a Republican women’s group

Getty

7/29

Trump was subjected to a Comedy Central roast in 2011. He is shown here as roasted by rapper Snoop Dogg

Getty

8/29

Given that this Trump store is located in the lobby of Trump Tower, it can be said that Trump sells merchandise from his own home

Getty

9/29

Trump held meetings with prominent Republicans when considering his 2012 bid. He is pictured here with the Governor of Alaska, Sarah Palin

Getty

10/29

In the end he did not start running in 2012, instead endorsing Republican candidate Mitt Romney

AFP / Getty

11/29

The Trump golf course in Aberdeen turned out to be controversial in 2012 when he started lobbying the Scottish government against wind power so they wouldn’t install offshore turbines in his new job

Getty

12/29

He even gave evidence to a Scottish parliamentary committee that discouraged wind energy

AFP / Getty

13/29

He of course found time for a round

AFP / Getty

14/29

On June 16, 2015, Trump announced that he would stand for the presidency of the United States in the 2016 elections as a Republican

Getty

15/29

His campaign was divided and stroked controversy wherever he went. He was finally declared Republican candidate in June 2016

Getty

16/29

Trump participated in the TV debate against opponent Hillary Clinton on October 9

Getty

17/29

Trump and wife Melania vote in the presidential election on November 8, 2016

AFP / Getty

18/29

Hillary Clinton admitted the defeat on November 9 at 2.50 p.m. and President-Elect Trump gave his victory speech quickly to a crowd of supporters

Getty

19/29

News coverage around the world focused on the enormous political upset that Trump’s victory meant

AFP / Getty

20/29

Trump met with President Obama to discuss transition planning on November 10. Obama had fiercely denounced Trump during the election campaign, at one point even cursing that he would not leave the White House if Trump won

AFP / Getty

21/29

Donald Trump and Nigel Farage pose in the golden elevator at Trump Tower on November 12, 2016. Farage was the first British politician to meet Trump after the election

LeaveEUOffical / Twitter

22/29

The inauguration of Donald Trump took place on January 20, 2017. Trump’s press secretary, Sean Spicer, boasted that the crowd was the “biggest ever” to witness an inauguration, a claim that proved false

Getty

23/29

In his first 100 days as a leader, Trump signed 24 executive orders, most of each president

AFP / Getty

24/29

One of Trump’s most memorable election promises was building a wall between the US and Mexico. He is standing here for a prototype for a part of the wall

Getty

25/29

Trump’s meetings with other world leaders have not resulted in a shortage of photo opportunities

Getty

26/29

Trump was welcomed by the queen in the UK and a state banquet was held in Buckingham Palace in his honor

Reuters

27/29

Not everyone welcomed the president. Mass protests were held in London during his visits in both 2018 and 2019

EPA

28/29

One of Trump’s most important encounters with another leader was with Kim Jong Un in North Korea. In June 2019, Trump became the first incumbent president to set foot in North Korea

Getty

29/29

President Trump will fight for a second term in 2020, who knows what the next decade will bring?

Getty

Mr. Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., seemed to suggest that Colonel Vindman and Gordon Sondland, who were recalled as US ambassadors to the European Union, were fired for their testimony in the investigation.

Mr. Trump was acquitted this week by Republican allies in the Senate, although some admitted that they had not disputed the charges against him.

Amid speculation that Mr. Vindman was likely to be fired, the president said on Friday that he was not satisfied with him, but seemed to suggest that someone else would take the decision and say, “Well, I am not happy with him. You think I’m supposed to be happy with him? I’m not. They’ll make that decision. “

He did not specify who “they” referred to, but his comments came from a background of suggestions that the NSC, which is believed to have around 180 employees, could be reduced in size.

Mr Vindman’s twin brother, Yevgeny Vindman, was also dismissed from his position as a lawyer with the National Security Council, although he was not involved in the accusation process.

Both are expected to return to the Ministry of Defense.

Alexander Vindman’s lawyer, David Pressman, said in a statement: “There is no question in the mind of an American why this man’s work is over, why this country now employs one less soldier at the White House.

“Lt. Col Vindman was asked to leave because he was telling the truth. His honor, his dedication to make amends scared the powerful. “

The decorated Iraqi veteran had listened to a call on July 25 between Mr. Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky, in which the American president urged his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate his democratic political rivals.

Mr. Vindman testified that he was unsettled by the call. In an emotional statement at the end of his testimony, he thanked his deceased father for bringing him and his family to America from the former Soviet Union, saying: “Don’t worry. I’ll be good for telling you the truth.” At another point, he said, “Here it matters.”

Trump calls Russia probe “nonsense”

Sondland had been involved in attempts in Ukraine to put pressure on officials to investigate Mr. Trump’s political opponents. He told the hearings about allegations that there had been a “consideration,” with US military assistance withheld until Ukraine announced the investigations the presidents wanted.

He also claimed that other top figures were “in the loop”, including Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney

Some of the other witnesses who have declared witnesses have already left their jobs, including the former US ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, who was recalled in May after apparently hampering efforts to put pressure on officials in Kiev to investigate Mr. Trump’s rivals. In the phone call of July 25, he seemed to threaten her and said, “Well, she’s going through some things.”

Mrs. Yovanovitch retired last month. Her replacement, William Taylor, vice-presidential assistant Jennifer Williams and NSC officer Tim Morrison – all of whom also testified – have left their positions.

It is speculated that there may be more redundancies following Mr Trump’s acquittal.

A name in the context is Mr Mulvaney who did not testify, despite the demands of the Lower House that he does. However, at a White House press conference, he admitted that Mr. Trump had at least partially withheld US military aid to Ukraine to press Kiev to investigate conspiracy theories about the Democratic Party, saying: “I have news for everyone: come on . There will be political influence in foreign policy. “

Despite Mr. Trump’s claim that his work is safe for the time being, there are suggestions that he will be replaced by Mark Meadows, a Trump loyalist who currently serves as a Republican congressman for North Carolina.

The Washington Post reports that the president has spoken of firing Michael Atkinson, the inspector general of the intelligence community, who has passed on a whistleblower complaint about the July 25 call to Congress.

The newspaper says that another possible target is Victoria Coates, a deputy national security adviser. Last week, the literary agents before a government official behind the Anonymous book A Warning – who claims to be from a Trump insider who describes himself as part of the “resistance” to the president – denied that Dr. Coates was the secret author.

.