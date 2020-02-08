Trump admits he has resigned witness Alexander Vindman because he was “disobedient” – mother Jones

One day after the removal of Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman from the White House, President Donald Trump effectively admitted firing Vindman for his “disobedient” testimony while investigating the House accusation.

Trump attacked Vindman, who testified under a subpoena, for reporting the contents of the “perfect” calls from the president regarding Ukraine. The president blocked security assistance to Ukraine as part of a failed attempt to prove a conspiracy theory that he hoped would harm former vice president Joe Biden, a potential opponent in the 2020 election. Trump was accused by the Second Chamber of abuse of power and subsequently acquitted by the Senate on Wednesday.

… received a terrible report from his supervisor, the man to whom he reported, who publicly stated that Vindman had problems with judgment, adhered to the command structure and leaked information. In other words, “OFF”.

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 8 February 2020

On Friday, Vindman was escorted by security personnel from the White House, where he worked at the National Security Council. His lawyer David Pressman said in a statement: “There is no question in the mind of an American why this man’s work is over, why this country now employs one less soldier at the White House.”

“Vindman was asked to leave because he told the truth,” Pressman continued. “His honor, his dedication to justice, frightened the powerful.”

Trump also pushed Vindman’s brother, Lt. Col. Yevgeny Vindman, a lawyer from the National Security Council who was not involved in the investigation of allegations.

To complete the retaliation, President Gordon Sondland, another important witness in the investigation of allegations, recalled his ambassador to the European Union.

Trump hasn’t Tweeted yet on Sondland.