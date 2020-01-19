Donald Trumps Administration announced a rollback from Michelle Obamas Signature initiative for healthier school lunches on her 56th birthday.

Minister of Agriculture on Friday (17 January) Sonny Perdue announced a proposed new regulation to make it easier for school canteens to offer students a la carte appetizers and allow more vegetables to be used to meet nutritional needs.

According to Perdue, the proposed regulation gives schools more flexibility in serving meals that are in line with student preferences, reducing administrative burdens and reducing food waste.

RELATED: Outbreak of Romaine lettuce E. coli has many assets for rolling back the FDA regulations of the Obama era

“Schools and school districts continue to tell us that there is still too much food wasted and that more common sense flexibility is needed to provide students with nutritious and appetizing meals,” Perdue said. “We listened and now we’re getting to work.”

Food advocates, on the other hand, claim that the proposal undercuts the nutritional requirements of the 2010 Healthy, Hunger-Free Child Act passed by the former first lady.

“Schoolchildren could now eat pizza, hamburgers, fries, and cookies for lunch every day instead of the healthier, balanced school lunches that are now on offer,” he said Colin Schwartz, deputy director for legislative affairs at the Center for Science in the Public Interest, said Bloomberg.

As it stands, the school lunch menus must meet weekly nutritional standards. Schwartz says the new regulations will also lower weekly requirements for serving orange and red vegetables such as carrots, tomatoes, or butternut squash, which he believes could be replaced by potato products such as French fries.

In December 2018, the Trump administration took measures to reduce the requirements imposed by the Obama administration under the Healthy Child Act to increase whole grain foods and reduce sodium in school meals.