Trump administration bought access to mobile database to target immigrants, the report says

Donald Trump’s administration has purchased access to a commercial database that it uses to detect undocumented migrants and others who enter the country illegally by tracking phone locations, according to a new report.

Federal agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection, purchased access to data that can follow the movement of millions of Americans, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

Reportedly, the agencies used the data as part of their broader efforts to implement the administration’s border and immigration policy – a move with potentially long-term implications as officials increasingly modernize law enforcement systems across the country.

Sources told the newspaper that the data collection had been used by DHS as well as help to identify immigrants arrested in the country and by CBP to track the activity of mobile phones in suspicious locations across the US-Mexico border.

In one case, officials reportedly used the data to track cell phones that went through a secret tunnel between the US and Mexico that was used by drug smugglers.

That tunnel, later discovered by immigration officials, ended in a closed KFC restaurant near San Luis, Arizona, according to the report.

The newspaper reported that federal agencies can legally purchase access to the coveted data because it comes from a commercial vendor, just as an advertising agency could purchase access for business purposes.

It was obtained from apps that regularly track and store user locations and are usually installed on many smartphones, including everything from games and weather to e-shopping apps.

Mobile phone users must share their locations and authorize those apps to use and record their data in the commercial system. However, analysts say that many users agree to these requirements while downloading an app without fully understanding how private companies can use their information.

The latest report was not the first to reveal that federal officials were using controversial technology tactics to pursue the administration’s agenda.

A 2017 Detroit News report showed that local agents had used a cell site simulator known as a Stingray to investigate undocumented immigrants in the Detroit area.

ICE officials used the Stingray device to track down a local restaurant employee from El Salvador who had no residential status in the US.

According to a congress report, the Department of Homeland Security manages a total of nearly 124 Stingray devices and in 2015 used an agency search warrant to implement the devices.

An explosive report published in the New York Times last year also revealed how ICE officials used social media and other online methods to monitor and track US immigrants.

