Trump administration attacks California for abortion plans and threatens to withdraw federal funds

The Trump administration has told California that it will lose federal money unless it no longer requires medical insurance plans to provide abortion coverage, marking the latest attack on access to abortion amid an ongoing and heated national debate. .

The threat marks the last confrontation between the White House of Donald Trump and the Democratic state of the West Coast, which has become a key counterweight to some of the president’s most controversial positions on issues ranging from immigration to climate change , including abortion.

In making the threat, the Trump administration seeks to restrict Californians’ access to abortion services, which the state requires to cover individual and small business insurance plans. These rules do not apply to federally funded insurance plans such as Medicare or Medicaid, and do not apply to larger employer plans.

“If California wants to provide abortion services, it can do so,” Roger Losverino, director of the Office of Civil Rights of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) told the Los Angeles Times. “What the state cannot do is force people to pay for other people’s abortions.”

The “violation notice” issued by HHS will give California 30 days to comply with a federal law known as the Weldon Amendment, which prohibits federal funds for medical care to states that practice “discrimination” against an organization because “Does not provide, pay for, provide coverage or referral for abortions.”

According to Mr. Severino, California is violating those restrictions and said 28,000 Californians had abortion-free plans before the state-imposed requirements for abortion coverage, and that the option is now lost. California law has resulted in federal complaints filed by an order of nuns known as the Guadalupanas Missionaries of the Holy Spirit, and a church.

“If states receive federal funds … they cannot discriminate against a health plan that declines to cover abortions,” Severino said, according to the Associated Press.

Access to abortion has been considered an important facet of California’s health policies, which leads some to complain that rights have led to discrimination against religious people and organizations who believe the procedure is immoral.

The HHS civil rights office has historically focused on complaints about privacy violations, but a new division was added after Severino took over allegations of alleged discrimination based on religious beliefs or moral scruples, according to the Associated Press.

Severino has referred to religious freedom in public as “the first freedom,” and has received considerable attention for his efforts to enforce a rule that allows employers to refuse birth control as part of health insurance plans. the employees, if that refusal is made to the religious. or moral objection to contraception.

