Trump administration aims for `` birth tourism '' in expected change to visa directives

Upcoming change in State Department visa guidelines should target birth tourism, the practice of foreign nationals giving birth on US soil to ensure their children become US citizens, says State Department official .

The State Department official told CNN that the department is amending regulations to ensure that visitor visas to the United States are not used for birth tourism. The rule will be “released soon,” according to the official, who said it was aimed at addressing the risks to national security and law enforcement associated with the practice. Details on the change, how it will be implemented and the impact on travelers were not immediately available.

The Department of Homeland Security and the White House referred CNN to the State Department for comment.

Axios first reported the expected change.

The expected announcement comes a week after a Hong Kong-based airline apologized for requiring a passenger to take a test to prove she was not pregnant before boarding a flight to Saipan Island in the American Pacific – part of the American Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, which has emerged as a preferred destination for “birth tourism”.

The airline said in a statement that it was under pressure from Saipan authorities to step up passenger screening.

“We have taken action on flights to Saipan from February 2019 to help ensure that US immigration laws are not undermined,” the airline said. “Under our new leadership, we recognize the significant concerns that this practice has raised. We immediately suspended the practice while we review it. “

It is not immediately clear whether the incident was related to the change in US regulations.

In July, the House of Representatives of the Commonwealth adopted a resolution to limit citizenship of birth rights on the islands following the growing popularity of birth tourism in Saipan.

The United States has requested legal action against those suspected of taking advantage of the industry.

Last year, the Justice Department charged three people with running “birth tourism” businesses that catered to Chinese clients in southern California – the first time that criminal charges had been laid. filed in US federal court for this practice.

The charges stemmed from a 2015 raid on dozens of so-called “maternity hotels,” often upscale apartments, where mothers were paid between $ 15,000 and $ 50,000 to deliver in the United States, according to a US statement on immigration and customs at the time.

In 2018, President Donald Trump promised to end birthright citizenship by decree, although lawmakers immediately rejected his comments.