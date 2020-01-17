President Donald Trump adds three senior lawyers to his legal defense team for the impeachment, said people familiar with the matter, including Kenneth Starr, the accusing prosecutor whose work led to the removal of President Bill Clinton.

Alan Dershowitz, the constitutional lawyer, and Robert Ray, Starr’s successor to the Bureau of Independent Advice under the Clinton administration, are also joining the team, people said.

The three are expected to join a legal team led by White House lawyer Pat Cipollone and outside lawyer Jay Sekulow, who are expected to make statements on behalf of the President on the Senate floor. Former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi and Trump’s longtime personal attorney Jane Raskin will also complete the president’s legal removal team, said someone familiar with the matter.

Trump’s dismissal trial over the Ukraine scandal officially started on Thursday. The result is almost determined, because the two-thirds vote required to remove the president would need 20 Republican senators to break the rank. The White House did not mount a formal defense during the House investigation because it refused to cooperate with the Democrats’ investigation.

A spokesperson for Trump’s legal team said Dershowitz would make oral arguments during the Senate trial.

“He is participating in this indictment to defend the integrity of the Constitution and prevent the creation of a dangerous constitutional precedent,” said the legal team, which noted that Dershowitz had opposed the impeachment Clinton’s accusation and had voted for his wife, Hillary Clinton, in 2016. Presidential election.

Starr and Ray are expected to play a constitutional and historic role in the support process for Cipollone and Sekulow.

Trump relied on Dershowitz for advice throughout the Mueller investigation and during his indictment. The two had discussed Dershowitz’s membership for several weeks.

Bondi worked at the White House as an adviser during the removal procedure. Raskin is a white collar defense attorney who, along with her husband, worked for Trump during the Mueller investigation.

The decision to allow House GOP allies to participate in the defense is still fluid, said people concerned.

Officials have been hesitant to talk about who they are adding to the legal team after a botched attempt to hire Trey Gowdy last fall. Gowdy became the new face of Trump’s layoff defense team for just a few hours before Trump declared that federal lobbying rules would only allow him to start in January. He continued to speak to Gowdy privately about the situation.

This story has been updated to include additional reports and information.