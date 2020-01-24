Trump Addresses Leader and Reelection Leader - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

January 23, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump will turn to his party’s leadership on Thursday to gather their support in impeachment and an attempted re-election campaign.

The 168-member Republican National Committee holds its winter meeting at Trump’s golf resort outside of Miami.

The GOP government pledged its “undivided support” to Trump last year. In an extraordinary move in October, as the Democrats pushed ahead with the impeachment investigation, the RNC said it “wholeheartedly supports President Trump now”.

Trump’s campaign and the RNC functionally developed into one when they were preparing for the 2020 campaign. Trump waived a field and data operation in 2016 and this time took over and expanded the existing structure of the national party.

