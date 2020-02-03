Trump accusation: undecided senator Joe Manchin calls for censorship instead

Looking for political coverage in a state Donald Trump easily won in 2016, a democratic senator calls for a lighter sentence for the president.

Senator Joe Manchin III is from Trump-friendly West Virginia and is one of the few Senate Democrats who said they are open to vote with Republicans on Wednesday to acquit President Trump on charges of abusing his office and stonewalling -Congress.

Manchin said Monday that he could be ready – but also try to please democratic voters at home by forcing his colleagues to censor Mr. Trump about his actions against Ukraine.

The upcoming votes on the accusation articles passed by the House pose political risks to some moderate Republican and Democratic senators who represent states where the electorate is not just red or blue.

For example, Maine GOP Senator Susan Collins faces a tough re-election battle. She voted with Democrats on Friday about motions to call witnesses in the now closed senate process. All those movements failed.

1/6 Alan Dershowitz

Dershowitz is a controversial American lawyer who is best known for the high-profile clients he has successfully defended.

Those customers include OJ Simpson, Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein.

A long time connected to Harvard Law, the New Yorker Dershowitz said “it is great to take positions that are ultimately not only controversial, but also almost untenable.”

Getty

2/6 Ken Starr

Starr became a household name in the 1990s as the independent counselor who led the investigation that led to Bill Clinton being charged.

That investigation began as an investigation into a real estate scandal known as Whitewater and eventually led to deposition after Mr. Clinton had lied under oath about an affair with trainee Monica Lewinsky at the White House.

AP

3/6 Jay Sekulow

Sekulow is the old personal lawyer of the president and now personal lawyer in the White House.

He was accused by former Rudy Giuliani employee Lev Parnas of “in the loop” during the Ukrainian scandal.

Getty

4/6 Pam Bondi

Bondi is the former Attorney General in Florida and an old support from the president.

She made herself a name for the fact that she had hyperpartisite views on issues and her preference for publicity.

She is probably a prominent audience-oriented figure during the process.

AFP / Getty

5/6 Pat Cipollone

Cipollone is the White House counselor and leads the president’s defense team.

Getty

6/6 Rudy Giuliani

Although not officially named as one of the president’s accusation lawyers, it is difficult to ignore Giuliani’s over-playing a role in this process.

The former mayor of New York has been making headlines for months as he defends his client and for his apparent role in trying to force Ukraine to start investigating Joe Biden.

We will see how he is doing in the actual court case that he said he likes to be part of.

Reuters

The West Virginia democrat rolled out a censorship resolution stating that Mr. Trump’s actions were “an attempt to force a foreign nation to interfere with domestic political affairs for his own personal benefit” and that he “was wrong” engaged a personal lawyer to investigate a domestic political rival by engaging in formal diplomatic relations. “

Mr. Manchin’s measure also states that the President “has hampered the thorough investigation of related documents and has prohibited Congress and the American people from hearing testimonials from first-hand witnesses with direct knowledge of his behavior.”

President Trump won 68.5 percent of the votes there in 2016.

