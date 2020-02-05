Trump accusation: Republicans say they want to lose their record if they recapture the house

Republicans are allegedly planning a way to dispel Donald Trump’s accusation if they regain control of the House of Representatives in 2020.

The idea comes after a month-long trial that Democrats started in the House last year, and now has led to the acquittal of Mr. Trump after he became the third president to be deposed in American history.

But now, after House speaker Nancy Pelosi has taunted him that “deposition lasts forever,” it seems that minority leader Kevin McCarthy wants to rewrite history if he takes the hammer from the Democratic leader.

“This is the fastest, weakest, most political accusation in history,” he told the New York Post, following a discussion point that he and other republicans have used almost word for word.

He continued: “I don’t think it should stay in the books.”

1/6 Alan Dershowitz

Dershowitz is a controversial American lawyer who is best known for the high-profile clients he has successfully defended.

Those customers include OJ Simpson, Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein.

A long time connected to Harvard Law, the New Yorker Dershowitz said “it is great to take positions that are ultimately not only controversial, but also almost untenable.”

Getty

2/6 Ken Starr

Starr became a household name in the 1990s as the independent counselor who led the investigation that led to Bill Clinton being charged.

That investigation began as an investigation into a real estate scandal known as Whitewater and eventually led to an accusation after Clinton lied about an affair with trainee Monica Lewinsky at the White House.

AP

3/6 Jay Sekulow

Sekulow is the old personal lawyer of the president and now personal lawyer in the White House.

He was accused by former Rudy Giuliani employee Lev Parnas of “in the loop” during the Ukrainian scandal.

Getty

4/6 Pam Bondi

Bondi is the former Attorney General in Florida and an old support from the president.

She made herself a name for the fact that she had hyperpartisite views on issues and her preference for publicity.

She is probably a prominent audience-oriented figure during the process.

AFP / Getty

5/6 Pat Cipollone

Cipollone is the White House counselor and leads the president’s defense team.

Getty

6/6 Rudy Giuliani

Although not officially named as one of the president’s accusation lawyers, it is difficult to ignore Giuliani’s over-playing a role in this process.

The former mayor of New York has been making headlines for months as he defends his client and for his apparent role in trying to force Ukraine to start investigating Joe Biden.

We will see how he is doing in the actual court case that he said he likes to be part of.

Reuters

The comments came just before the Senate voted to acquit Mr. Trump on both of the accusation articles he encountered, with only one senator exceeding the rank during the vote, Mitt Romney.

It is not clear that rejecting Mr. Trump’s accusation will have a big impact, according to experts in constitutional law. Although there may be a precedent – Republicans have noted that the House voted to remove Andrew Jackson censorship in 1837 – experts say that any effort in that regard would be largely symbolic.

“There is nothing in the constitution that provides for an exclusion procedure,” James Gardner, a professor at New York State University in Buffalo, told The Independent.

“It would have no meaning. Certainly without legal significance, “said Mr. Gardner. “It can be of political importance.”

In an email, lawyer Jonathan Turley – the only witness of accusation that Republicans had summoned during the House trial last year – said that a future statement can only go so far.

“Expungement is more cathartic than constitutional. The president was deposed as soon as a majority voted for Article I,” he said. “Resurrection is a biblical, not constitutional concept. The House can express that House’s opinion about the basis for accusation, nothing more. It will create its own report, but not change the report of the previous congress.”

If the president’s record were to be destroyed during the next congress, it would probably mean that he also won the election in November.

Republicans have also promised to immediately start deposition proceedings against Joe Biden to be elected president.

.