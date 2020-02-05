Trump accusation news live: President’s State of the Union address was ridiculed as “manifesto of mistakes”

President upstaged by Pelosi as he greets ‘Great American Comeback’

Donald Trump delivered his State of the Union speech from the Capitol on Tuesday evening, with his economic record and ‘the great American comeback’, only for House speaker Nancy Pelosi to steal the spotlight by tearing her copy of his speech behind his back .

She later mocked his words as a “manifesto of untruths” and said that taking it apart was “the courteous thing to do … consider the alternative.”

Pelosi did not elaborate on what she meant by this, but later issued the following tweet, making use of the President’s apparent refusal to shake her hand before he started his speech:

Trump’s comforting state secretary, Mike Pompeo, responded quickly with a Simpsons meme, because this is the world in which we now live.

The president and the speaker became embittered at a White House meeting in October last year about the president’s extremely ill-advised decision to withdraw US troops from northern Syria, threatening the Kurdish allies against Isis by an attack by Turkey and, of course, she has a spearhead of the accusation against him that earned his enduring enmity.

John T Bennett has this on another immediately iconic protest gesture from Pelosi.

