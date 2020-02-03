Trump accusation news live: Latest updates as president congratulates wrong state after Super Bowl victory

President explains in 2020 rival Mike Bloomberg after billionaire rivals his Super Bowl advertising spending

Team Trump broadcast two new campaign ads during the big game yesterday and also recorded a pre-match interview with Fox’s Sean Hannity in which he attacked rival Michael Bloomberg for his short stature.

Even before the competing commercials were broadcast, Trump had used Twitter to accuse the billionaire of “wasting his money” after spending $ 10 million (£ 7.6 million) at the end – the same amount as the campaign of the president.

The first promo from Trump responded to the story of Alice Marie Johnson, a non-violent drug offender whose life sentence he had converted after reality TV star Kim Kardashian West defended her case. The advertisement showed images of the moment Johnson was released from prison and reunited with her family.

“My heart is full of gratitude,” she tells the camera. “I want to thank President Donald John Trump. Hallelujah!’

“Thanks to President Trump, people like Alice get a second chance,” the text of the ad reads and adds: “Politicians talk about criminal justice reform. President Trump has done it.”

A second advertisement – shown after the game ended, rather than during the game, as his campaign said – argued that “under President Trump, America is stronger, safer, and more prosperous than ever before.”

Bloomberg, whose place was to be broadcast in the second half of the game, also chose an emotional subject, with a grieving mother who lost her son due to gun violence. George Kemp Jr., who once dreamed of playing in the NFL one day, was only 20 when he was shot dead in 2013. Bloomberg is an old support for what he calls commonsense arms legislation and has spent hundreds of millions of dollars since his tenure Mayor of York to fight violence.

In the Fox interview, Trump mocks Bloomberg and accused him of leaving a special request to leave a box if he qualifies for future presidential debates (an allegation that his team denies). “Why would he get a box to get up?” the president asked. “Why would he be entitled to that? Does that mean that everyone gets a box?”

Chris Riotta has this report.

.