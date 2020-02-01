Trump accusation: Mitt Romney excluded from major conservative conference due to vote for new witnesses in trial

Mitt Romney was excluded from a major conservative conference after he had voted to hear additional witnesses in the process of depositing Donald Trump.

The senator and former presidential candidate was one of only two Republicans who took the side of the Democrats by hearing new evidence against the president on Friday.

In response to Mr. Romney’s decision, Matt Schlapp, president of the American Conservative Union, wrote on Twitter: “BREAKING: The ‘extreme conservative’ and Junior Senator from the great state of Utah, @SenatorRomney is NOT formally invited to # CPAC2020. “

CPAC is an annual political conference for conservative activists and politicians, with performances by Republican presidents such as Mr. Trump, George W Bush and Ronald Reagan.

Despite Mr. Romney’s efforts, Republican-controlled Senate voted 51-49 to block pressure from Democrats to hear testimonies from new witnesses, such as former national security adviser John Bolton.

1/6 Alan Dershowitz

Dershowitz is a controversial American lawyer who is best known for the high-profile clients he has successfully defended.

Those customers include OJ Simpson, Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein.

A long time connected to Harvard Law, the New Yorker Dershowitz said “it is great to take positions that are ultimately not only controversial, but also almost untenable.”

Getty

2/6 Ken Starr

Starr became a household name in the 1990s as the independent counselor who led the investigation that led to Bill Clinton being charged.

That investigation began as an investigation into a real estate scandal known as Whitewater and eventually led to deposition after Mr. Clinton had lied under oath about an affair with trainee Monica Lewinsky at the White House.

AP

3/6 Jay Sekulow

Sekulow is the old personal lawyer of the president and now personal lawyer in the White House.

He was accused by former Rudy Giuliani employee Lev Parnas of “in the loop” during the Ukrainian scandal.

Getty

4/6 Pam Bondi

Bondi is the former Attorney General in Florida and an old support from the president.

She made herself a name for the fact that she had hyperpartisite views on issues and her preference for publicity.

She is probably a prominent audience-oriented figure during the process.

AFP / Getty

5/6 Pat Cipollone

Cipollone is the White House counselor and leads the president’s defense team.

Getty

6/6 Rudy Giuliani

Although not officially named as one of the president’s accusation lawyers, it is difficult to ignore Giuliani’s over-playing a role in this process.

The former mayor of New York has been making headlines for months as he defends his client and for his apparent role in trying to force Ukraine to start investigating Joe Biden.

We will see how he is doing in the actual court case that he said he likes to be part of.

Reuters

Mr. Bolton is supposed to have first-hand knowledge of Mr. Trump’s efforts to press Ukraine to investigate his election rival Joe Biden in 2020.

In a manuscript for his upcoming book, the former national security adviser claimed that Mr. Trump had linked freezing of military aid to Ukraine to forcing an investigation into Mr. Biden.

Without new witnesses, it is almost certain that the president, who has denied misconduct, will be acquitted next week.

Mr. Romney was previously a favorite of CPAC attendees and set the record for winning the most CPAC straw polls for the most popular potential presidential candidate among conservative activists.

The senator has not yet commented on the decision and it is unclear whether he intended to attend the conference this year.

Michael Steele, a former chairman of the Republican National Committee, described the decision not to invite the Republican senator to the conference as “embarrassing, stupid and youthful.”

Shortly after Mr. Schlapp’s tweet, Mike Lee, the other Republican senator from Utah, tweeted in support of Mr. Romney.

“Mitt Romney is a good friend and an excellent senator. We disagree on this process in many cases, “Mr. Lee wrote.

“But he respects the thoughtfulness, integrity and guts he has shown during this process.”

The speakers at CPAC 2020, which will be held from 26-29 February, will include Nigel Farage, senior Republican Devin Nunes and Eduardo Bolsonaro, the son of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

Additional reporting by AP

