Trump accusation: fear that the acquittal of the senate will give the presidents much more power

The Senate acquitted Donald Trump, only the third president who was deposed, on charges of abusing his power and wrongly stopping Congress, freeing him to concentrate on a barefoot re-election campaign and raising new questions about the powers of his office.

Expansive arguments from his legal team made for television about presidential powers and sometimes contradictory defenses from the New York real estate director and former reality TV star eventually won the day. The House Democrats’ warnings that an acquittal could make Mr. Trump repeat what she described was an attempt to “take down” another world leader to “steal” an American election, and succeeded cannot be influenced by Republican senator lawyers.

Mr. Trump’s presidency, which has had a Teflon-like quality and has endured one self-inflicted wound after another, will continue if he has survived the most serious reprimand that House Democrats could hand over. While Democrats struggle with their defeat by Republican senators who supported a man who had condemned most of them a few years ago, Mr. Trump’s approval has risen and they have no clear candidate with a plan to fight the factions and defeats of their party to unite him in November.

In a remarkable statement that echoed many of his Republican partners, retiring Tennessee senator Lamar Alexander said he would effectively kill any motion to call new witnesses. But he also clearly stated the opinion of his and other Republican lawyers that the House Democratic accusation managers had proven their case.

In short, Mr. Alexander told the world that he – and other GOP senator lawyers – believe that Mr. Trump was trying to implement what the Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, called a “shakedown” of the new and inexperienced President of Ukraine.

1/29

Trump styles are “You are fired!” posed in his Trump Tower office in June 2012. At the time, he was known as a reality TV star on The Apprentice

Diane Bondareff / Invision / AP

2/29

He was also known as the patron of the Miss Universe competition

Getty

3/29

There are early signs of Trump’s ambition for the presidency everywhere. Not in the least in his book from 2011 ‘Time to get tough: Making America # 1 again’

Getty

4/29

Trump with Piers Morgan in November 2010. Piers Morgan has long said that he and Trump are good friends

Getty

5/29

Trump appeared on Fox & Friends, his favorite show, in August 2011

Getty

6/29

Trump considered running during the 2012 elections, where he would face Barack Obama. He speaks here during an event for a Republican women’s group

Getty

7/29

Trump was subjected to a Comedy Central roast in 2011. He is shown here as roasted by rapper Snoop Dogg

Getty

8/29

Given that this Trump store is located in the lobby of Trump Tower, it can be said that Trump sells merchandise of his own from his own home

Getty

9/29

Trump held meetings with prominent Republicans when considering his 2012 bid. He is pictured here with the Governor of Alaska, Sarah Palin

Getty

10/29

In the end he did not start running in 2012, but instead endorsed Republican candidate Mitt Romney

AFP / Getty

11/29

The Trump golf course in Aberdeen turned out to be controversial in 2012 when he started lobbying the Scottish government against wind power so they wouldn’t install offshore turbines in his new job

Getty

12/29

He even gave evidence to a Scottish parliamentary committee that discouraged wind energy

AFP / Getty

13/29

He of course found time for a round

AFP / Getty

14/29

On June 16, 2015, Trump announced that he would stand for the presidency of the United States in the 2016 election as a republican

Getty

15/29

His campaign was divided and stroked controversy wherever he went. He was finally declared Republican candidate in June 2016

Getty

16/29

Trump participated in the TV debate against opponent Hillary Clinton on October 9

Getty

17/29

Trump and wife Melania vote in the presidential election on November 8, 2016

AFP / Getty

18/29

Hillary Clinton admitted the defeat on November 9 at 2.50 p.m. and President-Elect Trump gave his victory speech quickly to a crowd of supporters

Getty

19/29

News coverage around the world focused on the enormous political upset that Trump’s victory meant

AFP / Getty

20/29

Trump met with President Obama to discuss transition planning on November 10. Obama had fiercely denounced Trump during the election campaign, at one point even cursing that he would not leave the White House if Trump won

AFP / Getty

21/29

Donald Trump and Nigel Farage pose in the golden elevator at Trump Tower on November 12, 2016. Farage was the first British politician to meet Trump after the election

LeaveEUOffical / Twitter

22/29

The inauguration of Donald Trump took place on January 20, 2017. Trump’s press secretary Sean Spicer boasted that the crowd was the “biggest ever” witnessing an inauguration, a claim that proved false

Getty

23/29

In his first 100 days as a leader, Trump signed 24 executive orders, most of each president

AFP / Getty

24/29

One of Trump’s most memorable election promises was building a wall between the US and Mexico. He is standing here for a prototype for a part of the wall

Getty

25/29

Trump’s meetings with other world leaders have not resulted in a shortage of photo opportunities

Getty

26/29

Trump was welcomed by the queen in the UK and a state banquet was held in Buckingham Palace in his honor

Reuters

27/29

Not everyone welcomed the president. Mass protests were held in London during his visits in both 2018 and 2019

EPA

28/29

One of Trump’s most important encounters with another leader was with Kim Jong Un in North Korea. In June 2019, Trump became the first incumbent president to set foot in North Korea

Getty

29/29

President Trump will fight for a second term in 2020, who knows what the next decade will bring?

Getty

“There is no need for more evidence to prove something that has already been proven and that does not meet the high bar of the US Constitution for an unassailable crime,” he said. “There is no need for more evidence to prove that the president asked Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and his son Hunter; he said this on television on October 3, 2019 and during his telephone conversation with the president of July 25, 2019. Ukraine.”

Lawmakers and lawyers are already debating the long-term implications of Mr Trump’s acquittal. This is largely due to the arguments of Alan Dershowitz, a professor of celebrity rights who hired the president after enjoying his actions against cable anti-accusations.

“If the president does something he thinks will help him to be elected in the public interest, it cannot be the kind of consideration that results in deposition,” said Dershowitz, professor at Harvard University, to senators. He answered a question from GOP Texas Senator Ted Cruz about whether a president ordering a consideration would ever be legally appropriate. The starting point of the question also affected the legality if such an order was made from a sitting president in view of election day.

“Every official I know believes his election is in the public interest,” Mr. Dershowitz replied. “You are usually right.”

That caused alarms among Democrats and some legal scholars, warning the acquittal judgment, making Dershowitz’s vision of presidential powers part of the American legal canon. So also the defense team’s claim – again, via Dershowitz – that Mr. Trump may have acted unjustly, but because he is the president, those actions do not meet the high standards of deposition and removal.

That could mean that if another candidate in the rough populist form of Mr. Trump wins the presidency, “many of the rails are now off – he system is now much easier to operate,” said Marc Hetherington, professor of political science at the University of North Carolina.

Trump lawyer Alan Dershowitz uses the Middle East peace plan to explain quid pro quos during accused hearings

“It reminds that in a democracy that is more based on standards than on rules, the character of the people who occupy the institutions is central,” said Hetherington.

At some point late on the first day of defense of the defense team, the Harvard law professor did not claim anything in Mr Trump’s actions against the new President of Ukraine – including asking him to “give us pleasure “after they had just spoken of a military aid package that the latter needed to guard against Russia -” would in itself constitute an abuse of power.

“A consideration only,” Dershowitz added, “is not the basis for abuse of power.” Some warn that Dershowitz, validated by GOP senators, has made it legally and politically acceptable for Mr. Trump and future presidents to use taxpayer-financed military equipment to persuade foreign leaders what House Democrats called the “dirty work” of finding dirt on their American political rivals.

“We saw the president keep moving the goal posts. You know, at first they say,” There is no consideration. ” Then they say the consideration is undeniable, “said Congressman Jason Crow, one of the House Democrats accusation managers.

“If it becomes clear to everyone in that room and the American people that what the president did was wrong and he did it, they just say,” Go ahead, because what the president is doing is probably the right thing, “Crow added.

Senator Minority leader Chuck Schumer said that if the defense team’s arguments are legally accepted, this could also ensure that legislators, not the party of a president, investigate him or her – and “mean the end of presidential responsibility like us know “.

William Galston, who worked at the Bill Clinton White House, said the verdict could lead “many Americans to conclude that Trump’s theory of unimpeded presidency is essentially correct,” added, “This would be a dangerous be a turning point for our constitutional system. “

But Patrick Philbin, White House Deputy Counselor, pushed back and said their case was only about defending their client against a flawed case on which the prosecution of House Democrats was based.

Ted Cruz and other Republican senators had a very different view of the legal theories of Dershowitz. The Texas legislature, a fierce Trump critic who became loyal, told reporters that the Harvard professor had set out a “powerful argument.”

“Professor Dershowitz has rightly pointed out that we are constantly engaged in quid pro quos,” Cruz said about US foreign policy. “That is not the question. The question is whether the president has committed a high crime or crime and whether he asks for investigation into possible corruption when there is real and credible evidence that there is corruption, that is not an unassailable crime.

Alan Dershowitz says that abuse of power is not inviolable

Mr. Trump’s views on presidential powers were boosted when GOP senators opted to hear witnesses who might have let them pause for how the established Oval Office uses those authorities.

“If this trial ends without witnesses in the next 24 to 48 hours, he can say,” I am acquitted, “but he cannot say,” I was acquitted, “said Senator Angus King, an independent Maine who treats the Democrats. “We have no witnesses in the Senate, advertisement that has never happened before. … I resisted deposition for the last two and a half years … The problem with the Ukrainian company is that it seems that it was the president’s attempt to influence the upcoming elections.

“The question is: is the election a check that the election itself is at stake from the point of view of the president’s own actions?” King asked rhetorically.

That answer is just over nine months away. That’s when voters go to the polls and decide whether Mr. Trump deserves a second term after being deposed and overseeing the most chaotic and unpredictable presidential terms in American history.

While Democrats descend from their last defeat against a man who has largely outpaced them since 2016, Mr. Trump has already turned to the re-election mode – complete with more of his distinctive bold campaign track promises.

“You are going to make a lot of money,” he told farmers in Iowa during a political meeting. “They (other politicians) have sold you out … But now the era of economic surrender is over … Wait until the end of next year. The growth will be astronomical.”

.