Trump, a late convert, takes part in an anti-abortion rally - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has vowed to meet anti-abortion activists on Friday as the first seated president at March for Life, an annual meeting that is one of the most important and emblematic events in the movement.

“Today, as President of the United States, I’m really proud to be with you,” he said to a crowd of thousands who are braving the cold in the National Mall. “Unborn children have never had a stronger White House defender.”

It was only four years ago that a political committee supporting one of Trump’s republican rivals unveiled an ad criticizing his views on abortion, along with footage from an 1999 interview saying, “I I’m pro-choice in every way. “

But on Friday, Trump was hailed in speeches and signs as the “most life-friendly” American president ever.

The reception was another sign of his remarkable political transformation and the fact that white evangelical and conservative Christians are among Trump’s most loyal supporters. And the appearance made it clear that Trump relies on these voters to get him across the finish line.

“I think it’s a great move,” said Ralph Reed, chairman of the Faith and Freedom Coalition and one of Trump’s most prominent evangelical supporters, about Trump’s decision to be the first president to take the stage. Reed said the President’s appearance would “inspire voters for life and remind him of the great friend this President and this government have been.”

It also shows how much times have changed.

Former presidents who opposed abortion, including Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush, preferred to personally attend the demonstration so as not to be too closely connected with demonstrators who seek to ban the process. They sent comments for others, spoke on the phone or invited organizers to the White House – but never appeared on the march.

However, in the past 10 years, the Republican Party has experienced a “revolution” and shown a new willingness to “view the problem not only as morally correct but also as politically intelligent,” said Mallory Quigley, a spokeswoman for the Susan B. Anthony List and Women Speak Out PAC plans to spend $ 52 million on this cycle to elect candidates who oppose abortion rights.

While views on abortion have remained relatively stable over two decades – with approximately 6 in 10 Americans who believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases, both the Republican and Democratic parties have taken a tougher position and opposed it abortion rights.

“There used to be a center in this country and the candidates didn’t want to alienate the center,” said Ari Fleischer, who served as President George W. Bush’s White House press secretary. “And it just seems that that’s over and that both parties are playing to their bases.”

During his first three years in office, Trump pursued a socially conservative policy, particularly in the area of ​​abortion. He has appointed judges who oppose it, cut taxpayers’ money and painted Democrats who view abortion rights as extreme in their view.

“President Trump has done more for the pro-life community than any other president, so it’s worth being the first president in history to take part in the National Mall march,” said Judd Deere, White House spokesman.

On Friday, his government took another step and threatened California with the potential loss of federal health care funds due to government requirements that insurance plans cover abortions. Meanwhile, Trump’s campaign announced the creation of a new campaign coalition, “Pro-Life Voices for Trump”.

Trump’s reasoning was simple: if he supports the cause, why shouldn’t he appear at their big event? Said Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union and close ally of the White House. He said the appearance was of great importance to the participants and “solidified the relationship” that Trump maintains with conservative activists across the country.

“I had moved people to tears that he would go,” said Schlapp. “It’s big business,”

The March attendees flocked to the mall early Friday morning, and many held signs with slogans such as “MAKE UNBORN BABIES REAR BIG!” And I voted for life selling pro-trump buttons and hats first.

“I am very impressed with him. It takes a lot of courage to do something no one has done before, ”said Janet Peterson, who had traveled from South Carolina to the event and credited Trump’s decision to perform on his roots in New York.

“If you tell them,” This is not the status quo “or” We don’t do it that way, “they are more likely to give you a double middle finger and do it,” she said.

Trump used part of his speech to attack the Democrats for what he called “radical and extreme positions” on abortion and praised the participants for being motivated by “pure, selfless love”. Vice President Mike Pence, who traveled to Italy on Friday, also appeared on video in the Vatican after a meeting with Pope Francis.

The unreserved approval underlined Trump’s dramatic development regarding abortion from his time as a free-swinging New York deal maker when he described himself as “very picky” in an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press” in 1999.

Until 2016, however, Trump said his views had changed and he was now against abortion, except in the case of rape, incest, and when the mother’s life was in danger.

And to the surprise of many, the movement hugged him.

“These voters who are for life love Donald Trump and they will crawl over broken glass to re-elect him,” said Reed, who certified Trump, “that he masterfully exploited his position in life in a way that I advocated.” I couldn’t have imagined anyone holding it four years ago. ”

Critics meanwhile accused Trump of using the march to distract from his impeachment process in the Senate. Ilyse Hogue, the president of NARAL Pro-Choice America, called it “an act of despair, plain and simple”.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.