Truecaller reaches 200 million monthly active users, achieving profitability over the last four months

Swedish caller identification app Truecaller said on Tuesday that the company has made a profit in the last four months and has also traversed 200 million monthly active users (MAUs) around the world. Truecaller, which now has more than 150 million monthly active users in India, said its aggressive growth in advertising sales and premium subscriptions in India has been a driving force in revenue generation.

“We are delighted and humble that we have been profitable in recent months, while at the same time increasing our revenues by more than 70 percent a year,” said Sandeep Patil, Truecaller’s CEO, in a statement. “We will continue to increase our revenues through investment in advertising, subscriptions, credit and financial services. We will earn for India in India by recruiting talent in technology, product management, data sciences and finance and by developing partnerships throughout the ecosystem,” said Patil. .

Patil said that Truecaller will be ready for an IPO in three years. Premium subscriptions for the platform have grown enormously since it was launched a year ago. It has already exceeded the one million mark and is expected to grow by another 50 percent over the coming months.

Truecaller goes beyond just a “caller ID and spam blocking app” and offers a wide range of communication services, including instant messaging, VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) and fintech products, including UPI money transfers, Bharat Bill Payment System. It is expected that its digital money loan service will start in the first quarter of this year. Truecaller is also expanding its business portfolio with services such as Truecaller for Business, which streamlines the process so that small businesses can be discovered by nearby users.

Another feature that is being updated is Truecaller Priority, which identifies relevant calls from companies, which distinguishes them from spam calls. The company is headquartered in Stockholm and was founded in 2009 by Alan Mamedi and Nami Zarringhalam. Her investors are Sequoia Capital, Atomico and Kleiner Perkins.

