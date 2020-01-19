“The law is law only if it supports equality,” criticizes Tamil rapper Arivu, whose album Therukkural released last year.

In his new single, ‘Sanda Seivom’, he talks about why the Bill of Citizenship and the National Registry of Citizens should be eliminated, returning to its historical roots.

“Democracy is the face of a free nation,” he criticizes, adding that “true religion respects all.” His message of the song is clear: “The law is law only if it supports equality.”

“The foundation of our constitution is against religious discrimination. Killing secularism is a silly act,” says the letter.

Arivu goes to the beginning and explains that before civilization, people existed as tribes and embraced different religions as colonizers came and took over. He further attacks the concept of “minority” in the Citizenship Amendment Bill, “Who is the minority here? The working class is the majority worldwide, but we are divided!”

Address some of the core questions of the CAA. “Who should live here? Who should rule here? Who is the citizen? Who is Indian?” and answer this with “Who are you to tell me who I am?”

The statement is true: “The homeland of one is not at birth.”

Comment on the uncertainty of the identity test as well: “Aadhar and Voter are useless. You have to get your great-grandfather out of his grave.”

His song is also a war cry. Repeat the lines: “Let’s fight, on the streets. If our rights are taken away, let’s fight. United as one, let’s fight.”

In the YouTube legend of his song, he quotes Ambedkar, “We are Indians, first and last.”

He also explains the message of his song: “In solidarity with the protests of the CAA that occur throughout the country and with students who are sacrificing their valuable time and energy for a SECULAR SOCIETY and for SAVING THE CONSTITUTION OF INDIA.”

You can watch the full song below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EGO_N-auw4k [/ embed]

