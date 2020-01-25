TRP.P shares the “Chakra Con” in a bad mood

On Friday, the Toronto duo TRP.P shared the visuals of their single soul “Chakra Con”. The moody and colorful clip, produced by Toronto director Lu Asfaha, finds the duo surrounded by distractions throughout their quest for solitude; dodge energy drainers, or “against the chakras”, along the way.

“When I heard the song for the first time, I immediately associated with the idea of ​​protecting your energy from the people who are a negative force in your life,” says Asfaha. “So I used cell phones and tablets to represent these negative forces – the exes trying to get back into your life, the people trying to take advantage of your free work, etc.” – because today technology is giving people an unprecedented level of access for us which I think can be really unhealthy if you don’t know how to find a balance. ”

Members Phoenix and Truss linked this idea of ​​balance to their astrological signs. “Being a Scorpio and a Libra, we think that balance is so important not only for the character of a person outward but also for the self-reflection of a person inward,” they said. explained in a statement on the track. “No one is perfect, but there is always that person or the only thing that causes us such great discomfort. It could be this colleague who doesn’t see how offensive their comments are, this family member who keeps asking questions about the children, or even this friend who really hits you only to discharge his negativity. ”

Watch the video above.