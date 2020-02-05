Trooper killed while shooting at I-95 in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was killed during a shooting Wednesday at Interstate 95 in Martin County.

I95 at 107 mm is stopped for a few hours in both directions due to shootings. Assembling researchers. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/8X78TZQtlW

– MartinCountySheriff (@MartinFLSheriff) 5 February 2020

Although the Sheriff’s Office of Martin County has only confirmed a shooting with officers, the Sheriff’s Office of Okeechobee County said that a trooper was killed in a “crime”.

All lanes of I-95 were closed at milestone 107 between Martin Highway and Kanner Highway.

Several Florida Highway Patrol troopers and delegates from Martin County were on display in the area.

Delegates said that I-95 would be shut down in both directions for several hours during the investigation.

No other information was immediately available.

