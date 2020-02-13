Trolls Force Artist stops planned Greta Thunberg mural in ND

The image that would be turned into a mural before trolls ruined everything. Photo: Shane Balkowitsch

Drama is set in the capital of North Dakota. The state is the location of both the famous Standing Rock protests of 2016 and some of the country’s largest reserves of crude oil. And it would be the home of a great mural by 17-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg in Bismarck, North Dakota, until a lot of people got mad.

Shane Balkowitsch made beautiful portraits of Thunberg in October 2019 when she visited members of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation during her trip to the US. Balkowitsch uses a specific photography method: collodion with wet plates. This is a complicated process that is more than 170 years old and is a dying art form.

The artist had hoped to share the image – of which the original sign is now in the Library of Congress where Balkowitsch expects it to last for generations – on the wall of an alley in Bismarck. It would be one of his most important pieces, he told Earther. A wall of 7 feet was placed to cover the wall of the Brick Oven Bakery, but when the media covered the artist’s proposal, the locals often walked out.

Facebook commentators began to attack Thunberg and her activism against the fossil fuel industry, which has a long history in North Dakota. Some commentators noted that they would rather have someone from their state decorating the inner city wall, but others went so far as to promise to boycott the bakery or to badmouth. Balkowitsch did not expect this setback, but some crazy people really hate this teenager, man. It’s pretty sad to see adult adults bashing a teen who is literally fighting for the right to a liveable future.

The state is the second largest oil producer in the US after Texas and is very conservative. The fracking tree has brought a wave of jobs and man camps (which are a completely different problem) to North Dakota. Jobs are good, but continuing to crack the planet and mine for coal is a road to destruction. Thunberg has advocated a fair transition for both fossil fuel workers and indigenous and front-line communities affected by the climate crisis, but that seems to have gone deaf in North Dakota.

“I know we’re in the middle of an oil country, but I’m an artist here,” Balkowitsch told Earther. “This is where I come from, so do I have to install my art somewhere else?”

Balkowitsch with Thunberg.Photo: Courtesy of Shane Balkowitsch

Unfortunately, this drama has led the artist to withdraw his wall proposal. Instead, he wants to install it somewhere else. He has heard interest from places in Fargo, North Dakota and New York City, so there is a chance that this mural will live in a few places instead of just one.

That’s great, but what a loss for the residents of Bismarck. Thunberg is a symbol of the larger youth movement that does everything to prevent total climate chaos. She has done nothing but give her opinion and call on the industry and business shills that knowingly destroy her (and our) future.

That is why she is attacked online by strangers and a totally harmless art installation has been canceled. What a time to live.

