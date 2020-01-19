Tristan Thompson must have missed the whole thing Odell Beckham Jr. Saga after the college football championship because slapping is costly these days.

The Cleveland Cavaliers Center left early on Friday evening (January 17) after beating Memphis Grizzlies forward Jae Crowder on the butt as he passed the free throw line. The incident happened just over two minutes ahead in the third quarter when TT slapped his former teammate on the back as he went back to the 3-point line before attempting free throws.

Thompson had previously identified a technical foul in the first half, so the sum of the two fouls resulted in an automatic and immediate exclusion.

The 28-year-old ended the night with three points and eight rebounds in 24 minutes. The cavaliers lost to Memphis 113-109.

After the game, Thompson claimed that he didn’t mean anything bad about the slap in the face and only took part in a “little competitive spirit”.

“It’s a former teammate of mine, Jae Crowder. We have history,” Thompson told Fox Sports Cleveland. “It’s just a little competitive. You may have misunderstood, probably because you forgot that we were teammates for half a year. It’s like competing against others … I’m definitely going to call the (Players Association) tomorrow to appeal that 1,000 percent. “

Crowder was also asked about the slap in the face and kept his reaction short. “Bark a lot. Obviously not a bite, ”Crowder said to Fox Sports Grizzlies. “I’ll leave it at that.”