Triple J reveals the 100 best brands 2019 and Flume

Once agian, triple j revealed his 100 hottest songs of 2019, as voted by the listeners. Although the list is mostly organized by Australian listeners, the fans below have proven themselves to be craftsmen of impeccable taste year after year and the list has also carried considerable weight internationally.
This year, Billie eilish, 18, broke two records to become the first and youngest woman to win the Triple J Hottest 100 with “bad guy”. In total, she had 5 songs to countdown.
In the EDM field, buzzard took the top spot just behind Billie in second place for the “Rushing Back” feat. Vera Blue. He landed three places in the countdown, including the feat “Let You Know”. London Grammar and “Friends” feat. Reo Cragun.
You can see the full list below and listen to the full playlist here.
THE 100 HOTTEST SONGS OF 2019
100: Rats of the dunes – No plans
99: Midnight by Cosmo – C.U.D.I. (Can you dig it)
98: Baker Boy – Meditjin (with JessB)
97: San Cisco – Skin
96: Bring me the horizon – Ludens
95: Adrian Eagle – A.O.K.
94: Allday – Protection
93: Post Malone – Wow
92: Client Liaison – The Real Thing
91: Billie Eilish – All Good Girls Go To Hell
90: Skegss – Here Comes Your Man (triple j Like A Version)
89: Sampa The Great – Final form
88: Meduza x Becky Hill x Goodboys: losing control
87: Kanye West – Follow God
86: Slipknot – not soiled
85: Lana Del Rey – Doin ’Time
84: DOPE LEMON – Hey You
83: Alex Lahey – Welcome to the black parade (triple j Like A Version)
82: Beijing Duk and Jack River – Sugar
81: Flume – Let You Know (feat. London Grammar)
80: Spacey Jane – Good for you
79: Dean Lewis – Stay Awake
78: Thelma Plum – No more angry
77: G Flip – I’m not afraid
76: Meg Mac – Something tells me
75: Golden characteristics x Presets – Paradise
74: Hayden James and NAATIONS – Nowhere to Go
73: Cub Sport – Party Pill
72: Angie McMahon – Pasta
71: The Weeknd – Blinding Lights
70: E ^ ST – Speak in depth
69: Violent Soho – Vacation Forever
68: Illy – So what
67: Billie Eilish – wish you were gay
66: G Flip – Stupid
65: Thelma Plum – Homecoming Queen
64: George Alice – Circles
63: Halsey – Nightmare
62: Bakar – Hell N Back
61: Holy Holy – Maybe you know
60: Hockey Dad – I Missed
59: Mallrat x Basenji – No one is home
58: G Flip – Lover
57: Slowly Slowly – Jellyfish
56: J. Cole – Middle child
55: Khalid – Talking
54: Ocean Alley – Stained glass
53: FISHER – You Little Beauty
52: Tame Impala – Patience
51: BENEE – Evil Spider
50: Saint Saint – Teach me to die
49: Ruel – Free time
48: Ziggy Alberts – Intentions (22)
47: BROCKHAMPTON – SUGAR
46: Dean Lewis – 7 minutes
45: Denzel Curry – RICKY
44: Baker Boy – Cool as Hell
43: Tame Impala – Maybe it’s time
42: Juice WLRD – Robbery
41: Travis Scott – THE TOP OF THE ROOM
40: Halsey – Cemetery
39: Catfish And The Bottlemen – Longshot
38: Ruel – Face to face
37: Duke Dumont – Light red light green
36: PNAU – Solid Gold (with Kira Divine, Marques Toliver)
35: Billie Eilish – bury a friend
34: Glass Animals – Tokyo Drifting (with Denzel Curry)
33: Dom Dolla – San Frandisco
32: Lime Cordiale – Silver
31: Skegss – Save it for the weekend
30: Flume – Friends (with Reo Cragun)
29: MEDUZA – Piece of Your Heart (feat. Goodboys)
28: Lizzo – Juice
27: Stormzy – Vossi Bop
26: Tones and I – Johnny Run Away
25: BENEE – Find an island
24: Ocean Alley – Infinity
23: Tyler, the creator – earthquake
22: Ruel – Painkiller
21: The Chats – Pub Feed
20: DMA – Silver
19: BENEE – Glitter
18: Tame Impala – Borderline
17: Lime Cordiale – I touch myself (triple J Like A Version)
16: Billie Eilish – everything I wanted
15: Tones and I – Never seen the rain
14: Purple hat – Sofi Tukker
13: Lime Cordiale – Inappropriate behavior
12: FIDLAR – By myself
11: Post Malone – Circles
10: Hilltop Hoods – Exit Sign (feat. Illy, Ecca Vandal)
9: Thelma Plum – Better to Blak
8: The giants of the jungle – with a heavy heart
7: Lime Cordiale – Robbery
6: G Flip – Drink too much
5: Denzel Curry – Bulls On Parade
4: Tones and I – Dance Monkey
3: Mallrat – Charlie
2: Flume – Rushing Back feat. Vera blue
1: Billie Eilish – bad guy
Photo: Matsu