Triple J reveals the 100 best brands 2019 and Flume

Once agian, triple j revealed his 100 hottest songs of 2019, as voted by the listeners. Although the list is mostly organized by Australian listeners, the fans below have proven themselves to be craftsmen of impeccable taste year after year and the list has also carried considerable weight internationally.

This year, Billie eilish, 18, broke two records to become the first and youngest woman to win the Triple J Hottest 100 with “bad guy”. In total, she had 5 songs to countdown.

In the EDM field, buzzard took the top spot just behind Billie in second place for the “Rushing Back” feat. Vera Blue. He landed three places in the countdown, including the feat “Let You Know”. London Grammar and “Friends” feat. Reo Cragun.

You can see the full list below and listen to the full playlist here.

THE 100 HOTTEST SONGS OF 2019

100: Rats of the dunes – No plans

99: Midnight by Cosmo – C.U.D.I. (Can you dig it)

98: Baker Boy – Meditjin (with JessB)

97: San Cisco – Skin

96: Bring me the horizon – Ludens

95: Adrian Eagle – A.O.K.

94: Allday – Protection

93: Post Malone – Wow

92: Client Liaison – The Real Thing

91: Billie Eilish – All Good Girls Go To Hell

90: Skegss – Here Comes Your Man (triple j Like A Version)

89: Sampa The Great – Final form

88: Meduza x Becky Hill x Goodboys: losing control

87: Kanye West – Follow God

86: Slipknot – not soiled

85: Lana Del Rey – Doin ’Time

84: DOPE LEMON – Hey You

83: Alex Lahey – Welcome to the black parade (triple j Like A Version)

82: Beijing Duk and Jack River – Sugar

81: Flume – Let You Know (feat. London Grammar)

80: Spacey Jane – Good for you

79: Dean Lewis – Stay Awake

78: Thelma Plum – No more angry

77: G Flip – I’m not afraid

76: Meg Mac – Something tells me

75: Golden characteristics x Presets – Paradise

74: Hayden James and NAATIONS – Nowhere to Go

73: Cub Sport – Party Pill

72: Angie McMahon – Pasta

71: The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

70: E ^ ST – Speak in depth

69: Violent Soho – Vacation Forever

68: Illy – So what

67: Billie Eilish – wish you were gay

66: G Flip – Stupid

65: Thelma Plum – Homecoming Queen

64: George Alice – Circles

63: Halsey – Nightmare

62: Bakar – Hell N Back

61: Holy Holy – Maybe you know

60: Hockey Dad – I Missed

59: Mallrat x Basenji – No one is home

58: G Flip – Lover

57: Slowly Slowly – Jellyfish

56: J. Cole – Middle child

55: Khalid – Talking

54: Ocean Alley – Stained glass

53: FISHER – You Little Beauty

52: Tame Impala – Patience

51: BENEE – Evil Spider

50: Saint Saint – Teach me to die

49: Ruel – Free time

48: Ziggy Alberts – Intentions (22)

47: BROCKHAMPTON – SUGAR

46: Dean Lewis – 7 minutes

45: Denzel Curry – RICKY

44: Baker Boy – Cool as Hell

43: Tame Impala – Maybe it’s time

42: Juice WLRD – Robbery

41: Travis Scott – THE TOP OF THE ROOM

40: Halsey – Cemetery

39: Catfish And The Bottlemen – Longshot

38: Ruel – Face to face

37: Duke Dumont – Light red light green

36: PNAU – Solid Gold (with Kira Divine, Marques Toliver)

35: Billie Eilish – bury a friend

34: Glass Animals – Tokyo Drifting (with Denzel Curry)

33: Dom Dolla – San Frandisco

32: Lime Cordiale – Silver

31: Skegss – Save it for the weekend

30: Flume – Friends (with Reo Cragun)

29: MEDUZA – Piece of Your Heart (feat. Goodboys)

28: Lizzo – Juice

27: Stormzy – Vossi Bop

26: Tones and I – Johnny Run Away

25: BENEE – Find an island

24: Ocean Alley – Infinity

23: Tyler, the creator – earthquake

22: Ruel – Painkiller

21: The Chats – Pub Feed

20: DMA – Silver

19: BENEE – Glitter

18: Tame Impala – Borderline

17: Lime Cordiale – I touch myself (triple J Like A Version)

16: Billie Eilish – everything I wanted

15: Tones and I – Never seen the rain

14: Purple hat – Sofi Tukker

13: Lime Cordiale – Inappropriate behavior

12: FIDLAR – By myself

11: Post Malone – Circles

10: Hilltop Hoods – Exit Sign (feat. Illy, Ecca Vandal)

9: Thelma Plum – Better to Blak

8: The giants of the jungle – with a heavy heart

7: Lime Cordiale – Robbery

6: G Flip – Drink too much

5: Denzel Curry – Bulls On Parade

4: Tones and I – Dance Monkey

3: Mallrat – Charlie

2: Flume – Rushing Back feat. Vera blue

1: Billie Eilish – bad guy

Photo: Matsu