Triggered Donald Trump attacks Don Lemon again

It seems that the ongoing feud between Donald J. Trump and CNN presenter Don Lemon is very lively and good. In the early Tuesday morning, the US welfare man found time to shoot the late news anchor.

The Trump segment aired on Saturday night and included GOP analyst Rick Wilson and the New York Times writer Wajahat Ali. The topic of conversation was Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his recent disappointment with NPR reporter Mary Louise Kelly.

Kelly says Pompeo verbally abused and abused her for a question she asked about the dismissal of the former ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch. After pressing him to answer the question, Pompeo said to her that she couldn’t identify Ukraine on the map because she has a master’s degree in European studies and has been reporting on politics since college.

“He asked if I could find Ukraine on a map. I said,” Yes, “he asked his aides to bring him a world map without writing and without a country. I pointed to Ukraine, he put the map down, he said people would find out about it, and then he turned and said he had something to do and I thanked him again for his time and left. ”Kelly explained All Things Considered for her show.

Wilson, the author of Running Against The Devil (the devil is Donald J. Trump), found humor in the details of the exchange and when asked about it on CNN Tonight With Don Lemon, he started joking that Trump couldn’t show it You on a map to Ukraine, even if it is labeled with the letter “U” and the picture of a crane. Then Lemon lost it and started laughing uncontrollably. When Ali joked even more about Trump’s ignorance of the way, it bothered Lemon even more.

Some right-wing media reported on the stock exchange on Monday, to which Trump replied. On Tuesday morning at 12:26 he tweeted: “Don Lemon, the stupidest man on TV (with terrible reviews!).”

Trump was a frequent criticism of Lemon’s show. In July, after a CNN debate, he tweeted: “CNN’s Don Lemon, the stupidest man on TV, assumed last night that I was a racist, even though I was” the least racist in the world “. “Maybe someone should tell Don to be neutral, impartial, and fair.”

