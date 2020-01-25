Tricolor in mosques, human chains on Republic Day in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The southern state of Kerala will see Tricolor in mosques, reading pastoral letters in churches, and a 700 km long human chain to protest against the CAA and proposed NRC on Republic Day Sunday. The human chain, which will be organized by the ruling CPI-M, will extend from Kasargode to the state capital. Senior government officials from the Left Democratic Front (LDF), as well as prominent civil society figures and filmmakers, are likely to join the massive human chain.

The LDF expects a record number of 7 million people to participate in the human chain that will cross 10 of the 14 districts of the state. Participants from the districts of Pathanamthitta and Kottayam will join the network in the district of Alappuzha, while the hilly districts of Idukki and Wayanad will organize human chains in their regions and will not be part of the main chain which will go from Kasargode to Thiruvananthapuram . The last time the LDF organized a similar human chain, it was on December 29, 2016, to protest against the difficulties encountered by the populations following the demonetization. On January 1, 2019, the government led by Pinarayi Vijayan held a women’s wall to defend the values ​​of rebirth and gender equality in society, in order to accommodate the Supreme Court’s decision to open the Sabarimala temple for women of all ages, which was firmly opposed by the forces of Sangh Parivar and the Congress-led UDF.

The Kerala State Wakf Board, in a circular to all of its agencies, including mosques, said the country is going through difficult times since the Center decided to move forward with the law on the citizenship (modification) (CAA) and they just can’t stay away, so all mosques should hoist the Indian flag and read the preamble to the Constitution.

Likewise, the vicar of the parish who performs Sunday mass in all the Churches under the Latin Catholic dioceses of the State will read a pastoral letter (letter addressed by a bishop to the clergy or to the laity containing general warnings, instructions or consolations, or instructions for behavior in special circumstances) during Sunday mass, asking its laymen to observe January 26 as the day when one undertakes to see the Constitution of the country protected. In addition, the preamble would also be read.

