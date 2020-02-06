Tribal Boy made to kneel and remove Tamil Nadu minister Slipper Files complaint against him

Chennai: A student from the Nilgiris district who received unsolicited attention after a clip made him kneel to loosen the shoes of a Tamil Nadu minister filed a complaint against the latter.

State Minister Dindigul C Sreenivasan was confronted with anti-aircraft fire after a television channel made pictures of him that a tribal boy, identified as CB Kethan, loosened his shoe so that he could enter a temple.

Kethan has filed a lawsuit against Sreenivasan under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

In a letter to the police, Kethan described what seemed to be an ordeal. “After I found out that the videos had flashed in the media, I was very embarrassed and broke down,” he said.

Sreenivasan had visited the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in the Nilgris district to open the rehabilitation center for elephants when the incident took place in the presence of the district collector, forest secretary, and other officials.

The video showed that Kethan carefully bent down to remove the minister’s slippers while department officials and bureaucrats watch.

In the video you can hear Sreenivasan calling the boy and asking him to loosen his shoe buckle. “Come here … come here … buckle … remove this buckle …” he says.

Videos of the incident became viral on social media, with many indignants about the minister’s actions and others accusing him of discriminating and abusing the tribal boy. Others pointed to the ‘arrogance’ of the minister who could not even take off his own shoe. Many called for Sreenivasan to be fired.

The indignation was mainly against the insensitivity and the apparent overtones of caste discrimination. Kethan also referred to it in his complaint and said, “The minisfer knows very well that the people who are there belong to the Adivasi community.”

After being confronted with a kickback, the AIADMK minister said: “It was not my intention to have the boy remove his slippers. But I considered the boy my grandson and therefore called him.”

